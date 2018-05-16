Speaker Ryan declares 'obvious' answer to 'Laurel v. Yanny' viral debate

May 16, 2018, 12:54 PM ET
PHOTO: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, with Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy at right, has a light-hearted exchange with reporters about whether they hear "Yanny or Laurel," in an audio clip on the Internet at a news conference in Washington, May 16, 2018.PlayJ. Scott Applewhite/AP
Unprompted, House Speaker Paul Ryan attempted to settle the country’s latest social controversy Wednesday, declaring the answer to the viral debate between “Laurel” and “Yanny” a no-brainer.

“I'd like to declare something that is just so obvious: it is Laurel and not Yanny,” Ryan told reporters at a news conference in the Capitol on Wednesday morning. “All right? Come on!”


Like the 2015 hullabaloo splitting social media between competing visual interpretations of “the dress,” the latest dispute prompts a variety of responses.

Attempting to reinforce his platform, the Wisconsin Republican then pressed reporters to visually signal their support for “Laurel.”

“How many laurel fans here? Huh?” Ryan asked, raising his own hand in search of harmony. “It's amazing. It's just the craziest thing.” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, standing behind Ryan, shook his head in disagreement.

“Someone heard Laurel?” McCarthy, R-Calif., said incredulously.

