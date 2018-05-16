Unprompted, House Speaker Paul Ryan attempted to settle the country’s latest social controversy Wednesday, declaring the answer to the viral debate between “Laurel” and “Yanny” a no-brainer.



“I'd like to declare something that is just so obvious: it is Laurel and not Yanny,” Ryan told reporters at a news conference in the Capitol on Wednesday morning. “All right? Come on!”



.@SpeakerRyan: "I'd like to declare something that is just so obvious: It is 'Laurel' and not 'Yanny,' all right?" https://t.co/hAglqkaKmf pic.twitter.com/pKg5IUd1yW — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) May 16, 2018

Like the 2015 hullabaloo splitting social media between competing visual interpretations of “the dress,” the latest dispute prompts a variety of responses.



What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

Attempting to reinforce his platform, the Wisconsin Republican then pressed reporters to visually signal their support for “Laurel.”



“How many laurel fans here? Huh?” Ryan asked, raising his own hand in search of harmony. “It's amazing. It's just the craziest thing.” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, standing behind Ryan, shook his head in disagreement.



“Someone heard Laurel?” McCarthy, R-Calif., said incredulously.

