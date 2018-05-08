Speaker Paul Ryan says he met with House Chaplain Patrick Conroy Tuesday and they will “absolutely” put the controversy over his forced resignation behind them.



“Father Pat and I had a good cup of coffee this morning,” Ryan, R-Wis., told ABC News during a news conference at the Capitol on Tuesday morning. “We talked about how to improve the services going forward.”



The discussion marks at least the second time the two Catholics have spoken since Conroy retracted his resignation last Thursday, according to a senior Ryan aide.

Ryan added that the two will “keep talking” as Ryan looks for Conroy to change his approach to offering spiritual guidance.



“I think we can ultimately make improvements so that everyone has access to the pastoral services that they're looking for,” he said. “And so we had a good meeting this morning. We're going to keep talking, and I feel good about where things are.”



Conroy's office declined to comment.

Early Tuesday afternoon, Ryan swore Conroy back into office as House chaplain – creating an awkward moment on the House floor when Ryan announced Conroy’s reappointment “to act as and to exercise temporarily the duties of chaplain of the House of Representatives, effective Friday, May 25, 2018.”

He then called Conroy to the well of the chamber, where Conroy raised his hand and swore an oath to the Constitution.

“Do you solemnly swear that you will support and defend the constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic,” Ryan asked in part.

“I do,” Conroy proudly affirmed.

Ryan then uttered “congratulations” and a small group of floor staff, lawmakers and Ryan, applauded Conroy’s reinstatement.

The drama over the chaplain’s employment status began on April 15, when Conroy submitted a letter granting Ryan’s request that he resign effective May 24.

After Conroy told the New York Times on April 26 that he was asked to resign for reasons that were “unclear” to him, Democrats contended his removal was due to a November 6 prayer to open the day’s session where he warned members to “be mindful” of economic disparities among social classes, and cautioned legislators not to pick “winners and losers under new tax laws.”

A senior GOP leadership aide maintained that “there was not a specific prayer” that led to Ryan’s decision to request Conroy’s resignation.

In the wake of Conroy’s initial resignation, Ryan himself pointed to his “duty to ensure that the House has the kind of pastoral services that it deserves” – inferring that Conroy wasn’t proactive in reaching out to lawmakers in need of spiritual counseling.

Democrats and Conroy contend they were unaware of any complaints.

“No such criticism has ever been leveled against me during my tenure as House Chaplain,” Conroy noted in his May 3 letter to Ryan rescinding his resignation. “I wish to serve the remainder of my term as House Chaplain, unless terminated ‘for cause.’”

On Monday, Conroy delivered his first floor prayer since news of his forced dismissal became a public controversy on April 26.

“We give you thanks, Oh God, for giving us another day,” Conroy began, seemingly sharing a subtle appreciation for his continued service in the House of Representatives.

Conroy’s current appointment expires at the end of the 115th Congress next January, when the next session of Congress will vote to appoint congressional officers.