Special edition of 'This Week' Sunday from ABC News Election HQ

On Sunday, November 4, as Americans prepare for one of the most consequential midterm elections in history, Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos anchors a special edition of “This Week” live from ABC News election headquarters. He will be joined by ABC News’ award-winning anchors and correspondents reporting the latest developments in the nation’s congressional, Senate and gubernatorial races including what’s at stake for the candidates and the country.

As Americans prepare to cast their votes, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and FiveThirtyEight Editor-in-Chief Nate Silver offer in depth analysis of the key races and each party’s chances to win in both chambers of Congress. And ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, former New Jersey Governor and ABC News Contributor Chris Christie, and Democratic Strategist and former DNC Chair Donna Brazile provide context and analysis.

Plus, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Sen. Chris Van Hollen make closing arguments for their parties heading into Election Day.

