This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, November 3, 2024.

A special election preview edition of ‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos’ on Sunday featuring ABC News’ Powerhouse Political Team of anchors, correspondents and contributors





With the election just days away, George Stephanopoulos anchors a special edition of “This Week” from ABC News’ Times Square Studio in New York City, featuring ABC News’ powerhouse political team of anchors and correspondents spanned across the country with the latest updates from key races and battleground states, the latest ABC News/Ipsos poll results and security plans to keep Americans safe at the polls; plus ABC News contributors Donna Brazile, Chris Christie and Reince Priebus provide expert analysis.

Martha Raddatz

“This Week” Co-Anchor

ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent

Jonathan Karl

“This Week” Co-Anchor

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent

Pierre Thomas

ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent

Mary Bruce

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent

Rachel Scott

ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent

Juju Chang

“Nightline” Co-Anchor

Matt Gutman

ABC News Chief National Correspondent

Terry Moran

ABC News Senior National Correspondent

Steve Osunsami

ABC News Senior National Correspondent

MaryAlice Parks

ABC News White House Correspondent

Rick Klein

ABC News Washington Bureau Chief

ABC News Political Director

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Chris Christie

(R) Former Presidential Candidate

(R) Former New Jersey Governor

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

ABC News Political Analyst

