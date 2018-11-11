The incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee said that if the Trump administration restricts Robert Mueller or refuses to release a final report from the investigation into Russian meddling during the 2016 election, that the committee could wield its subpoena power.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on This Week that, "We could subpoena the final report. We could subpoena Mueller and ask him in front of the committee and ask him 'what was in your final report?'"

Nadler is the current ranking member and incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee after his party won control of the chamber in Tuesday's midterm elections. The committee is responsible for oversight of the federal courts as well as federal law enforcement and the Department of Justice. The committee is also the first body to consider articles of impeachment in the House of Representatives.