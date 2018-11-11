'We could subpoena Mueller' if the administration restricts Russia investigation: Incoming House Judiciary chairman

Nov 11, 2018, 9:57 AM ET
PHOTO: Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing members of the U.S. Senate on his investigation into potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 21, 2017.PlayJoshua Roberts/Reuters, FILE
WATCH Top House Judiciary Dem on Jeff Sessions' firing, acting attorney general

The incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee said that if the Trump administration restricts Robert Mueller or refuses to release a final report from the investigation into Russian meddling during the 2016 election, that the committee could wield its subpoena power.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on This Week that, "We could subpoena the final report. We could subpoena Mueller and ask him in front of the committee and ask him 'what was in your final report?'"

(MORE: Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired by President Trump, leaving Mueller probe in new hands)

Nadler is the current ranking member and incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee after his party won control of the chamber in Tuesday's midterm elections. The committee is responsible for oversight of the federal courts as well as federal law enforcement and the Department of Justice. The committee is also the first body to consider articles of impeachment in the House of Representatives.

(MORE:Next attorney general could come from Trump’s inner circle: Sources)

Comments