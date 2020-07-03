Sunday on “This Week”:​ Dr. Stephen Hahn, Mayor Kate Gallego, Mayor Francis Suarez, Judge Lina Hidalgo This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, July 5.

“This Week” Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz goes one-on-one with with Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn, to discuss the latest on the COVID-19 threat and the government’s response. Plus, Raddatz speaks with the Mayor of Phoenix, Arizona, Kate Gallego, the Mayor of Miami, Florida, Francis Suarez, and Harris County, Texas Judge Lina Hidalgo on the growing number of COVID-19 cases in those hot spots, Sunday on "This Week."

Later, former Trump Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Adviser and ABC News Contributor Tom Bossert and former American Medical Association President and American Medical Association Board Member Dr. Patrice Harris join to discuss the pandemic and its worldwide effects.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses all the week’s politics with ABC News Political Analyst Matthew Dowd, ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran, Associated Press Washington Bureau Chief and ABC News Contributor Julie Pace, and ABC News Multi-Platform Reporter Rachel Scott.

