Sunday on 'This Week':​ Gov. John Bel Edwards, White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, March 29.

“This Week” Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz speaks with Gov. John Bel Edwards, D-La., and White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, to discuss the latest on the COVID-19 threat and the government’s response, Sunday on “This Week.”

Plus, ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton, former Trump Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Adviser and ABC News Contributor Tom Bossert, ABC News Chief Business Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis, and ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl join to discuss the pandemic and its worldwide effects.

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.