Sunday on 'This Week':​ Sec. Chad Wolf, Rep. Val Demings, Gen. Martin Dempsey This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, June 5.

“This Week” Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz with speaks with Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., former Orlando Police Chief to discuss the latest on the fallout from the death of George Floyd. Plus, the former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin Dempsey, joins “This Week” Sunday.

And the Powerhouse Roundtable discusses all the week’s politics with ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Mary Bruce, ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl, ABC News Multi-Platform Reporter Rachel Scott and ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas.

