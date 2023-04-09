Tenn. lawmaker Justin Pearson expects to soon be reappointed after unprecedented expulsion

"This is one of the greatest tactics of voter disenfranchisement," he said.

Former Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson said Sunday he expects to be quickly reappointed to the Legislature after what he called his "unprecedented" expulsion for participating in a raucous gun violence protest.

“I do hope to continue to serve District 86 in the reappointment," Pearson, a Memphis Democrat, told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl. "If there is a special election, I would definitely run in that special election because our voters have been disenfranchised.”

Pearson was ousted from the Tennessee House of Representatives on Thursday along with Democratic Rep. Justin Jones of Nashville. It was the first such partisan expulsion in the state's modern history.

During protests on March 30, Jones and Pearson used a bullhorn to lead chants on the House floor, briefly disrupting legislative business. State Rep. Gloria Johnson, a fellow Democrat who also faced expulsion, was not seen using the bullhorn and was spared from removal by one vote.

“This is one of the greatest tactics of voter disenfranchisement and voter oppression that I've ever witnessed,” Pearson argued on "This Week."

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.