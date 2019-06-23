'Last thing ... we need right now is a war with Iran': Former Joint Chiefs chairman

The former top military adviser to both Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama said on Sunday that he's concerned escalating tensions with Iran "could spin out of control," stressing that the last thing the world needs is the United States going to war with the Middle Eastern country.

"My biggest concern is the president is running out of room, running out of options, and while the rhetoric goes back and forth on how close we came to hitting Iran just the other day, that this thing could spin out of control," Adm. Mike Mullen told "This Week" Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz. "The last thing in the world we need right now is a war with Iran."

Mullen, who boasts a lengthy military career and served as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff between October 2007 and September 2011, said politicians need to diplomatically attain their goal of preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, and that Americans need to call their representatives to advocate against declaring war on Iran.

"I really would like to know that the American people who feel we should not go to war with Iran are pressing their congressmen, their senators and everybody in the public domain to make sure that no matter what happens with respect to where we are with Iran right now, that we do not go to war," he said on "This Week." I think the politicians need to figure out a way to achieve the objective, which is Iran without a nuclear weapon, without -- from my perspective -- without regime change, without going to war."

President Donald Trump said, in a series of tweets on Friday, that he called off an attack on Iran with just 10 minutes to spare on Thursday night, saying the civilian casualties that would have occurred would not have been a "proportionate" response to the Iranians shooting down an unmanned U.S. drone late Wednesday. Iran claimed the drone was flying in its airspace, but the U.S. government disputed that, saying it was flying in international airspace. Trump's reversal on the strike, which was first reported by The New York Times, was against the advice of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton, sources told ABC News.

However, leaving for Camp David on Saturday, Trump told reporters "we hadn’t made a decision to go forward" with striking Iran when the retaliatory response was called off, later tweeting, "I never called the strike against Iran 'BACK,' as people are incorrectly reporting."

I never called the strike against Iran “BACK,” as people are incorrectly reporting, I just stopped it from going forward at this time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

The president reiterated to reporters that his reason for stopping the strike was because he didn't want to kill 150 Iranians "unless it's absolutely necessary."

