TikTok sues federal government over potential US ban

TikTok and its Chinese parent company ByteDance filed a lawsuit against the federal government Tuesday over its potential ban of the social media platform in the United States.

In the lawsuit, TikTok and ByteDance claim the law signed by President Joe Biden last month that would force the company to sell the platform to a non-Chinese company in nine to 12 months or face a ban in the U.S. violates users' First Amendment rights.

Biden signed the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which was part of a massive foreign aid package passed by Congress, on April 24.

The White House did not immediately comment on the lawsuit.

