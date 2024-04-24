President Joe Biden signs $95B foreign aid package that includes possible TikTok ban

The long-delayed bill not only sends military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, but it puts a potential TikTok ban on the table.

April 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live