Top defense official questioned about how and why military aid to Ukraine withheld

A senior Pentagon official arrived on Capitol Hill on Wednesday to face questioning by House impeachment investigators.

Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia, did not answer questions from reporters before going behind closed doors to appear in front of three separate House committees involved in the impeachment inquiry focusing in part on President Donald Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zekenskiy.

The eighth witness to appear for depositions with of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight and Reform committees.

Cooper was expected to be asked to give details about the Trump administration’s withholding of nearly $400 million in military assistance to Ukraine this summer.

Cooper’s testimony comes one day after the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, Ambassador William Taylor, told members of Congress during a closed-door deposition that he believed the Trump administration decided to withhold aid to Ukraine until the country’s government agreed to begin an investigation into 2016 election interference and business matters connected to former Vice President Joe Biden's family. One Democrat, Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass, called the testimony a "sea change" in the impeachment inquiry.

"By mid-July, it was becoming clear to me that the meeting President Zelenskyy wanted was conditioned on the investigation of Burisma and alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections. It was also clear that this condition was driven by the irregular channel I had come to understand was guided by Mr. Giuliani," Taylor told Congress, according to his opening statement obtained by ABC News.

