Tree planted at White House by Presidents Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron dies

Jun 10, 2019, 5:28 PM ET
PHOTO: In this April 23, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron participate in a tree planting ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.
A tree that President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron planted at the White House last year -- a symbol of the two nations' long friendship -- has died.

The oak tree sapling, imported from France's Belleau Wood forest, was planted by the two presidents last year as a representation of the two nations' friendship.




The European Sessile Oak originated from the site in France where more than 9,000 U.S. Marines died in battle during World War I. It was planted on the South Lawn of the White House on April 23, 2018 during Macron's state visit, but mysteriously disappeared five days later.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands during a meeting in Normandy, France, June 6, 2019.


A tweet by French ambassador to the U.S. Gérard Araud on April 29 indicated that the tree was not missing, but was quarantined. The mandatory quarantine is for any living organism imported to the U.S. The tree was to be replanted later.

The tree was never replanted and died in quarantine, a diplomatic source told Agence France-Presse.

Since the planting of the "friendship tree" the two leaders' relationship has grown rocky over issues including, what to do in Iran, addressing climate change and world trade.

