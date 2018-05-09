Trevor Noah breaks down Trump's 'nuclear blackmail' comment

Trevor Noah said he understands why Donald Trump would want to withdraw from the Iran deal, or as the commander-in-chief calls it, "nuclear blackmail."

"That makes sense -- I mean, he's already being blackmailed by Putin and a porn star. A third one would be too much, too much!" Noah said Tuesday on "The Daily Show." "It is true that the deal didn't address every single problem with Iran, but it did address the main problem: nuclear weapons!

"Like, you can't get rid of the entire thing just because it didn't fix everything. It's like saying this detergent got the stains out of my shirt but it didn't save my crumbling marriage."

Noah said the move would do more harm than good.

"Now that Trump killed the deal, they could restart tomorrow. It sounds insane," Noah said. "If I have a choice between The Rock body slamming me 10 years from now or The Rock body slamming me tomorrow, I'm going to take 10 years from now."

Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Tuesday.

"In a few moments, I will sign a presidential memorandum to begin reinstating U.S. Nuclear sanctions on the Iranian regime," Trump said. "America will not be held hostage to nuclear blackmail."