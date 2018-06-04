President Donald Trump on Monday declared that he has the authority to pardon himself in any Russia investigation.

This question of pardoning has come up over the past few months as special counsel Robert Mueller and his team continue to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

"As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!" he wrote on Twitter.

Rudy Giuliani told ABC News global anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday that the president "probably does" have the ability to pardon himself.

"He has no intention of pardoning himself," said Giuliani, a former mayor of New York City and Trump's lead attorney in negotiating an end to Mueller's ongoing investigation. "[It is a] really interesting constitutional argument: 'Can the president pardon himself?'"

Giuliani added, "I think the political ramifications of that would be tough. Pardoning other people is one thing. Pardoning yourself is another. Other presidents have pardoned people in circumstances like this, both in their administration and sometimes the next president even of a different party will come along and pardon."

Trump also tweeted about the special counsel investigation, saying that it was "unconstitutional."

"The appointment of the Special Councel [sic] is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong!" he posted.