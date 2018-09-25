Trump accuses Democrats of 'con game' in opposing Kavanaugh

In some of his strongest language yet in defense of his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Senate Democrats of engaging in a "con game" by opposing him.

Calling Kavanaugh a "wonderful human being," the president said Democrats raising questions are not only playing a "con game" but claimed that "they don’t believe it themselves, they know he’s a high-quality person."

"It’s just a game for them but it’s a very dangerous game for our country," Trump said of Democrats.

"I can tell you that false accusations are made against all sorts of people ... it would be a horrible insult to our country if this doesn't happen ... it cannot be allowed to happen," Trump said in New York, answering reporter questions at the end of a meeting at the United Nations with the president of Colombia.

Asked about Kavanaugh's interview that aired on Fox News Monday night, the president said he saw it and that Kavanaugh came off truthful. He specifically highlighted Kavanaugh's remarks about being focused on being number one in his class: "To me, that was so believable ... he was so truthful, and I think it came out, I hope it came out."

The president sought to discredit the accusations against Kavanaugh, saying the claims are "totally unsubstantiated" and essentially scoffing about the fact that they are more than 30 years old.

He specifically sought to discredit the second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, when asked if she should be allowed to testify, saying she "has nothing" and saying that even she admits to being drunk and having gaps in her memory.

She told The New Yorker that when both were freshmen at Yale University, Kavanaugh exposed himself at a drunken dorm party and "thrust his penis in her face."

"And now a new charge comes out and she doesn’t know that it’s him but it could have been him, oh gee, let’s not make him a Supreme Court Justice?" Trump said mockingly, speaking of Ramirez.

The president advised reporters to "look at the lawyers," suggesting they are politically motivated.

On Capitol Hill, the Senate's top Democrat, New York Sen. Charles Schumer, called on his Republican counterpart, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, to apologize to one of Kavanaugh's accuser, Christine Blasey Ford.

Ford has alleged that a drunken Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a house party when they were both in high school, pinning her to a bed, groping her and covering her mouth to stop her from screaming. Kavanaugh has categorically denied the claim, saying he's "never sexually assaulted anyone."

On the Senate floor Monday, McConnell called allegations "a Democratic smear job."

"This is what the so-called resistance has become. A smear campaign, pure and simple. Aided and abetted by members of the United States Senate," McConnell said.

On Tuesday, Schumer called McConnell's remarks "shameful."

"Leader McConnell owes an apology to Dr. Ford for labeling her allegations a “smear job.” Let me repeat that, Leader McConnell owes an apology to Dr. Ford for labeling her allegations a “smear job.” And he should apologize to her immediately," Schumer said on the Senate floor.

"It is galling, galling for the Republican leader, who has done more than maybe anyone to politicize the Supreme Court nomination process, to make these trumped up, hyperbolic charges of partisanship by Democrats," Schumer continued. "It is a sad habit of Republicans to accuse the other side of doing what they, in fact, are doing."

A key Republican vote on Kavanaugh, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, said she would be interested in hearing from Deborah Ramirez, the second woman to accuse Kavanaugh.

"If she has serious allegations that she is willing to come forward on and request the opportunity to be heard as Dr. Ford did, I think that there is a process for all of that, a process before the committee. I don't want to see further delay," Murkowski told reporters Tuesday.

“It's very important to take allegations of those who have come forward, to take them seriously and I think we need to go into this hearing with the view that we will listen to Dr. Ford's story," Murkowski said. "We will listen to Judge Kavanaugh's response and then we will weigh what we have heard."

When asked if she agrees with McConnell that this is a “smear campaign,” Murkowski declined to comment directly.

Instead, in a carefully worded response, she said. “I think it is important that we have a process that is viewed as credible and respected.”

Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker, another key vote if Republicans hope to get Kavanaugh confirmed, was skeptical.

"I read the New Yorker article, its pretty thin. No one else remembered any of it. This is really kinda getting carried away. It's feeling more like a circus," Corker said.

Corker was more positive about GOP plans to have an outside counsel ask questions of Ford and Kavanaugh when they both appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday.

"I think it's really smart of them to get outside counsel. Somebody will do something that you guys will run 24/7. Inadvertently, somebody will do something that's insensitive. I would not be wanting to ask questions about something like this. I'm glad they're going to get outside counsel," Corker said.

On Tuesday, the committee said it had hired a former sex crimes prosecutor - a woman - to conduct the Republican questioning of Ford.

Chairman Charles Grassley said he would not release her name for the time being in order to ensure her safety.

ABC News' Ali Rogin contributed to this report.