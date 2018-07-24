Trump administration to announce financial assistance to farmers in wake of tariffs

The Trump administration is set to extend billions in "temporary relief aid" to farmers who have been impacted by an ongoing trade fight with China and other nations, an administration official tells ABC News.

The move, which could include several types of assistance, might strengthen Trump's political position ahead of his trade negotiations with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday.

The official announcement will come Tuesday afternoon from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the official said. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue was scheduled to speak with reporters about the announcement at 1:30 p.m.

The administration is keenly aware of the backlash in some Republican circles over the tariffs on steel, aluminum and $34 billion worth in Chinese imports. In response, China, Canada and the European Union have already hit back with their own tariffs - some of which have caused companies like motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson to move production overseas.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said he understood Trump’s plan and called his goal a “good one” but ultimately said House Republicans do not agree with the practice.

Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

“I think there are better tools that we can use to hold abusers of trade law and people whose countries perpetuate unfair trade practices, [and] get them to play fairly,” Ryan said on Tuesday.

Ryan's comments come just hours after Trump tweeted that tariffs were the “greatest” and viewed America as a “‘piggy bank” that was being “robbed.”

Tariffs are the greatest! Either a country which has treated the United States unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs. It’s as simple as that - and everybody’s talking! Remember, we are the “piggy bank” that’s being robbed. All will be Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2018

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., who hails from an agriculture-heavy state and has criticized Trump's approach called the plan "gold crutches".

“This trade war is cutting the legs out from under farmers and White House’s ‘plan’ is to spend $12 billion on gold crutches. America’s farmers don’t want to be paid to lose – they want to win by feeding the world," Sasse said in a statement. "This administration’s tariffs and bailouts aren’t going to make America great again, they’re just going to make it 1929 again.”

House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer said Tuesday that Trump’s tariff policies were not “well-thought-out” and the effects were a “mixed bag” of positive and negative effects. The No. 2-ranked House Democrat says he is pleased jobs will be created but stressed the financial impacts U.S. farmers face.

J.B. Forbes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS via Getty Images, FILE

“I’m pleased that certain aspects of his policies have a positive effect but there also have been a lot of negative effects,” Hoyer, D-Md., said. “The aspect of reinvigorating our steel industry is a good objective, but the way the that should have been done is with targeted actions, not scattershot actions. Scattershot actions which adversely affected our trade relations throughout the world.”

The administration also sought to signal that they have the best interests of farmers in mind.

Purdue was recently photographed wearing a hat reading "Make Our Farmers Great Again" a seeming play on Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again". Trump wore a similar hat at an event on Monday highlighting American-made goods.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Sec. #SonnyPerdue dons the new Make Our Farmers Great Again #MOFGA hat. President Donald J. Trump unveiled the hat Monday reminiscent of “Make America Great Again” #MAGA caps. https://t.co/3ftzoLpqWV pic.twitter.com/jg2ylQVcnL — Agri-Pulse (@agripulse) July 24, 2018

"We'll make it up to them. And, in the end, they're going to be much stronger than they are right now," Trump said of farmers back on April 9th after China threatened tariffs on pork and soybeans in retaliating against US tariffs.

ABC News' Tara Palmeri contributed to this report.