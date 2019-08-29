Trump administration moves to roll back greenhouse gas rules on methane

The Trump administration announced its latest proposal to reverse Obama-era regulations on greenhouse gases on Thursday, the latest proposal targeting restrictions on the release of methane from oil and natural gas operations.

Interested in Trump Administration? Add Trump Administration as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Trump Administration news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

The move is the most recent in a series of policies meant to reverse policies put in place under the Obama administration intended to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions to combat climate change.

The Trump administration has argued those regulations were too burdensome on the industry. The new rules follow the president's directive to lift regulations on the energy sector in favor of expanding oil and natural gas production.

The Environmental Protection Agency proposal would remove parts of the natural gas production process from methane restrictions, including compressor stations and underground storage.

"The agency is proposing that the addition of these sources to the 2016 rule was not appropriate, noting that the agency did not make a separate finding to determine that the emissions from the transmission and storage segment of the industry causes or significantly contributes to air pollution that may endanger public health or welfare," the agency said in a statement.

The rule would revoke limits on methane emissions for other parts of the industry it says are redundant because it already regulates volatile organic compounds, including methane. The EPA says the proposal would save the oil and natural gas industry $17 to $19 million a year.

The announcement comes almost a year after EPA proposed a different rule to limit other methane restrictions.

Dean Musgrove/Reuters, FILE

Methane is less prevalent than carbon dioxide but is considered a more potent greenhouse gas because it absorbs more energy and can contribute more to warming in the atmosphere. EPA says methane is more than 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide in how much warming it can contribute to the atmosphere over time.

More than 30% of methane released in the U.S. in 2017 was from oil and natural gas operations, according to EPA.

Major oil and natural gas companies like Shell, BP and Exxon have said they support federal limits on methane emissions and are already taking steps to reduce emissions and prevent leaks.

Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images, FILE

"I urged the Administration earlier this year to write a rule for existing sources because I believe EPA’s commitment to cost-effective regulations makes it uniquely qualified to write a workable rule," Shell U.S. President Gretchen Watkins said in a statement.

"Shell remains committed to achieving our target of maintaining methane emissions intensity below 0.2% by 2025 for all operated assets globally. Despite the Administration’s proposal to no longer regulate methane, Shell’s U.S. assets will continue to contribute to that global target. Additionally, Shell remains committed to cutting the Net Carbon Footprint of our energy products by around half by 2050. While the law may change in this instance, our environmental commitments will stand."

Methane accounts for roughly 10% of greenhouse gas emissions from human activity in the U.S, according to EPA data, mostly from natural gas production and livestock operations.

Like many of the administration's proposals the rule is expected to face legal challenges from environmental groups.