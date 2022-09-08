Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon surrenders to authorities on charges over border wall fundraiser

Bannon had been pardoned by Trump as he left office in 2021.

Steve Bannon, a onetime political adviser to former President Donald Trump, surrendered Thursday to authorities in New York to face charges linked to his role in "We Build the Wall," an online fundraising campaign for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Bannon spoke to reporters after arriving to turn himself in, saying the charges were "all about 60 days to the election."

"This is an irony, on the very day the mayor of this city has a delegation down on the border, they are persecuting people here who try to stop them on the border," Bannon said.

