Trump attacks Robert Mueller ahead of hearing on Capitol Hill

Jul 24, 2019, 9:55 AM ET
PHOTO: Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Judiciary Committee about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election in the Rayburn House Office Building, July 24, 2019, in Washington, D.C.PlayChip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Ahead of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony on Capitol Hill, President Trump launched into series of attacks on Twitter of Mueller, the hearing and the investigation into whether or not Russia interfered in the 2016 election.

In a series of eight tweets, the president accused Democrats of trying to “illegally fabricate a crime” on a “very innocent President” and questioned why Mueller’s investigation did not focus on his political opponent Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey, or “the investigators.” Mueller's investigation centered on whether Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election.

The president also echoed complaints from Republicans that the Democrats, by allowing Mueller's longtime aide Aaron Zebley to offer counsel, were making a last-minute move to change the rules and help the witness. But Mueller's request was not out of the ordinary -- witnesses are allowed to have counsel during House hearings.

At the time of the hearing, neither the president nor Vice President Mike Pence had anything on their public schedules. Later on Wednesday, the president travels to West Virginia for a political fundraiser. The White House would not comment on the president’s private plans, but Trump admitted he might watch “a little” of the hearing after saying last week he had no plans to tune in.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House where Mark Esper is sworn in as the Secretary of Defense in Washington, D.C., July 23, 2019. Carolyn Kaster/AP
President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House where Mark Esper is sworn in as the Secretary of Defense in Washington, D.C., July 23, 2019.

“No, I'm not going to be watching,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office before a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday. “Probably, maybe I'll see a little bit of it. I'm not going to be watching Mueller because you can't take all those bites out of the apple.”

The president often watches and comments on morning television during “executive time” in the White House residence. He is also keenly aware of the power of television and expressed his annoyance that Mueller would be allowed to have time in the national spotlight.

To counter the hearing, a spokesperson for the Republican National Committee said Republicans were working with the Trump campaign on sharing research and pushing legal experts and committee members to be interviewed on TV.

The president’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, appeared on Fox News before the hearing started, and stuck to Trump’s typical message: “There was no collusion. He extraordinarily couldn't reach a decision on obstruction.”