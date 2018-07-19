Trump calls 'fake news' media 'the real enemy of the people'

President Donald Trump called the so-called "fake news media" the "real enemy of the people" on the heels of his multi-day clarifications of statements regarding Russia and election meddling and following his widely-panned press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week.

The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media. I look forward to our second meeting so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2018

His comments also come less than a month after he said members of the press should be "free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their jobs," in the wake of a deadly shooting in a Maryland newsroom of the Capital Gazette that killed five people on June 28.

