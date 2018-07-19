Trump calls 'fake news' media 'the real enemy of the people'

Jul 19, 2018, 9:58 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018.Grigory Dukor/Reuters
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they hold a joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018.

President Donald Trump called the so-called "fake news media" the "real enemy of the people" on the heels of his multi-day clarifications of statements regarding Russia and election meddling and following his widely-panned press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week.

His comments also come less than a month after he said members of the press should be "free from the fear of being violently attacked while doing their jobs," in the wake of a deadly shooting in a Maryland newsroom of the Capital Gazette that killed five people on June 28.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.

