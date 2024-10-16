Trump also doubled down on his "enemy from within" comments.

Trump calls himself 'father of IVF,' doubles down on 'enemy within' remarks in town hall

Former President Donald Trump sat down with Fox News' Harris Faulkner on Tuesday night in front of an all-female audience in Cummings, Georgia, where he addressed several issues aimed at appealing to women voters including the child tax credit, the economy and reproductive rights -- calling himself the "father of IVF."

Speaking in front of a friendly audience of more than 100 women of all ages, Trump attempted to court suburban women in Georgia's Forsyth County -- a reliably-red county where Democrats have made gains in recent years.

Recently, Trump has worked to connect with women voters -- the largest voting bloc in the 2024 election -- by suggesting they'll be "safer" under a Trump administration, that he will be a "protector" of women and they "will no longer be thinking about abortion" if he wins the White House.

During the event, which aired Wednesday morning, Trump was asked about his positions on abortion access and in vitro fertilization -- key voter issues after the Supreme Court overruled Roe vs. Wade in 2022. Trump himself often brags about his role in the Supreme Court's decision to overrule the case that secured the constitutional right to abortion.

"Oh, I want to talk about IVF. I'm the father of IVF," Trump blurted.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks during a break in a Fox News town hall with Harris Faulkner, Oct. 15, 2024, in Cumming, Ga. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP

Sen. Katie Britt, who introduced the IVF Protection Act, explained IVF to the former president, according to Trump.

"Within about two minutes, I understood we're totally in favor of IVF. I came out with a statement within an hour, a really powerful statement with some experts, really powerful," he said, adding that "we really are the party for IVF. We want fertilization."

Trump reiterated his position on abortion where he suggested he has turned the power back to the states.

"It's back in the states, where they can have the vote of the people. It's exactly where they want to be. Remember this, this issue has torn this country apart for 52 years. So we got it back in the states, we have a vote of the people, and it's working its way through the system, and ultimately it's going to do the right thing," Trump said.

At one point, Trump suggested that some states have to redo their abortion laws, referencing rape, incest and exceptions.

"It's going to be redone," Trump said of the abortion laws. "They're going to, you're going to, you end up with a vote of the people, and some of them, I agree here -- they're too tough, too tough. And those are going to be redone because already there's a movement in those states."

Vice President Kamala Harris responded on X to Trump's claim that he is the "father of IVF."

"What is he talking about?" she wrote. "His abortion bans have already jeopardized access to it in states across the country – and his own platform could end IVF altogether."

On Wednesday, Harris called Trump's comments "bizarre" and said "his actions have been very harmful to women and families in America."

"Actually called himself the 'father of IVF' and if what he meant is taking responsibility, then yeah, he should take responsibility for the fact that one in three women in America lives in a Trump abortion ban state. What he should take responsibility for is that couples who are praying and hoping and working towards growing a family have been so disappointed and harmed by the fact that IVF treatments have now been put at risk," Harris told reporters.

Trump's comment was also quickly picked up by women championing the abortion-rights movement such as EMILY's List and Planned Parenthood Action Fund where they called it "deeply out of touch with the vast majority of the American people."

"Let's call this charade what it is: a last-ditch attempt to deceive voters," said Jessica Mackler, president of EMILYs List, calling it an "insult to women everywhere that he thinks they'll fall for his bogus attempt to rebrand on abortion."

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, said Trump "cannot be trusted -- not with our bodies, our lives, or our futures."

Trump also doubled down on his rhetoric where he suggested to Maria Bartiromo on Fox News that "the bigger problem is the enemy from within" when answering a question on whether he thought the November election would be peaceful.

Trump's comments in the previous week suggest that the military would handle his political adversaries if he became president. Faulkner played the video clip during the town hall, to which Trump replied, "if we have to."

He continued, doubling down on his rhetoric, "I thought it was a nice presentation" and saying he wasn't "unhinged" as Harris claimed during an Erie, Pennsylvania, rally earlier this week.

"It is the enemy from within, and they're very dangerous," Trump said to Faulkner.

At one point in the town hall, Faulkner described the Democrats' prebuttal of the event, mentioning the family of Amber Thurman, a Georgia woman who died of complications following her abortion in the state -- with a ProPublica report saying her death was a direct result of the state's six-week abortion ban.

Thurman's family was on a press call with Sen. Raphael Warnock, and when Faulkner asked about that call, Trump -- instead of acknowledging the Thurman family and Amber Thurman's death -- quipped that the Fox News town hall he was currently participating in would "get better ratings."