Trump says he's 'not concerned' whether Brazilian official he met with tested positive for coronavirus 'We'll find out what happens,' Trump said of the Brazilian official's status.

President Donald Trump on Thursday did not respond to multiple shouted questions in the Oval Office about whether it's being reconsidered that he get tested for coronavirus after reports a Brazilian official he met last weekend had tested positive.

But he did say he is "not concerned" as he awaits an update on the test results from Brazil concerning a press aide to Brazil's president who attended a dinner with Trump at his Florida resort.

“I did hear something about that," Trump said when asked about Jair Bolsonaro himself being tested.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, March 12, 2020, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

"We had dinner together in Florida, at Mar-a-Lago, with the entire delegation, the press aide was there, he was there but we did nothing very unusual. We sat next to each other for a period of time,” Trump said of his time with Bolsonaro over the weekend.

He made the comments in a photo op with Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, noting the two did not shake hands.

President Donald Trump meets with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House, March 12, 2020, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

“We’ll find out what happens, I guess they are being tested now," Trump said, apparently unaware that the Bolsonaro's aide had tested positive at that time.

“Let’s put it this way I’m not concerned," Trump said when a reporter followed up to ask whether he has anything in the way of an update.

Earlier this week, Trump said he did not feel a need to get tested since his White House physician has said it wasn't necessary since he had had no direct contact with anyone who had tested positive and was having no symptoms.

This is developing story. Please check back for updates.