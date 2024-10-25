Trump denies making positive comments about Hitler

His former chief of staff told The New York Times and The Atlantic he did.

Former President Donald Trumpis denying he praised Adolf Hitler as having done "some good things," as his former chief of staff and retired Marine general John Kelly was reported to have said this week.

"Never said it," Trump said, answering reporter questions as he campaigned in battleground Nevada on Thursday.

Kelly told The New York Times in an extensive interview that Trump spoke positively of Hitler while in office. Kelly expressed overall concern that Trump would act more like a dictator if elected to another four years in the White House and said, in his view, the former president fit the definition of a "fascist."

"He commented more than once that, 'You know, Hitler did some good things, too,'" Kelly said of Trump.

Kelly's comments came after The Atlantic reported that Trump once said he wanted generals like Hitler had.

Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump arrives at a Turning Point Action campaign rally at the Thomas & Mack Center on Oct. 24, 2024 in Las Vegas. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Trump also denied saying the comments attributed to him in The Atlantic story.

"No, I never said that. I never said that. It's a rag that's made-up stories before. He's done it before," Trump said.

"Right before the election. It's just a failing magazine," Trump continued.

Vice President Kamala Harris and other top Democrats have seized on the reporting as they ramp up their criticisms of Trump as a threat to democracy in the final stretch of the 2024 campaign.

Harris pointed to Kelly's comments as she campaigned alongside former President Barack Obama in Georgia on Thursday night.

"Take a moment to think about what that means, that Trump said, quote, 'Hitler did some good things,' and that Trump wished he had generals like Hitler's, who would be loyal to Trump and not to America's Constitution," Harris said.

Obama also hit Trump over the reported remarks.

"The interesting thing is, he acts so crazy, and it's become so common, that people no longer take it seriously," Obama said of Trump. "I'm here to explain to you just because he acts goofy does not mean his presidency wouldn't be dangerous."

"Now, I happen to know John Kelly and Mark Milley," Obama added (Milley was chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff). "They served under me when I was commander in chief. These are serious people … They are people who have never in the past even talked about politics because they believe that the military should be above politics," he said. "But the reason they're speaking up is because they have seen that in Donald Trump's mind, the military does not exist to serve the Constitution or the American people."