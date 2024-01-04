Trump expected to attend appeals court arguments on presidential immunity: Sources

The plans are not set in stone and could shift, sources said.

Former President Trump is planning to attend next week's appeals court arguments on his efforts to dismiss his federal election interference case based on his claim of presidential immunity, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.

Former U.S. President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, on December 19, 2023. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images) Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

Trump attending arguments would mark the first time he has been to the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., since his arraignment back in August. Arguments are scheduled to occur three days after the three-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, which sits just blocks away from the courthouse.

As the campaign calendar gets into full swing, sources close to the former president say they expect the primaries and court appearances to start colliding. Trump has expressed a strong desire to attend the closing arguments in the New York attorney general's $250 million fraud civil suit at the end of the next week, sources say.

Sources tell ABC News it's also likely Trump will attend the second E. Jean Carroll's defamation trial, which is slated to begin just after the Iowa caucuses. Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, sued Trump in November 2019 over comments he made shortly after Carroll publicly accused him of raping her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the 1990s. Carroll prevailed in a separate but related lawsuit in May that alleged defamation and battery, and was awarded $5 million in damages. Trump, who has denied all wrongdoing, is appealing that case.

Trump in August pleaded not guilty to charges of undertaking a "criminal scheme" to overturn the results of the 2020 election by enlisting a slate of so-called "fake electors," using the Justice Department to conduct "sham election crime investigations," trying to enlist the vice president to "alter the election results," and promoting false claims of a stolen election as the Jan. 6 riot raged -- all in an effort to subvert democracy and remain in power.

The former president has denied all wrongdoing and denounced the charges as "a persecution of a political opponent."

The New York Times was first to report Trump's expected court appearances.