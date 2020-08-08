Trump expected to sign executive orders on coronavirus relief The orders will be announced at a press conference Saturday afternoon.

President Donald Trump is expected to sign multiple executive orders one day after coronavirus relief negotiations fell apart in Congress, according to a senior administration official.

He's expected to sign orders that address the payroll tax, unemployment benefits, student loans and evictions.

The president will sign the executive orders at a news conference in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Saturday afternoon.

Talks on a path forward for a COVID-19 relief bill collapsed Friday, with both parties leaving negotiations citing no measured progress toward an agreement and no plans for a future meeting.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Chief of Staff Mark Meadows had been in daily discussion with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Earlier this week, Mnuchin and Meadows set a deadline for an agreement to be reached by Friday.

Pelosi and Schumer criticized the use of executive orders in a press conference on Friday and said they were committed to negotiations.

"When the economy starts losing ground, the only choice is for a strong package, and yet at times yesterday our Republican friends seemed willing to walk away from the negotiating table to do an unworkable, weak and narrow executive orders, which are not going to do the job for the American people," Schumer said.

Trump laid out his plan for the executive order in a speech from Bedminster Friday night. He accused Democrats of holding coronavirus stimulus negotiations "hostage."

