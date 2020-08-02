Mnuchin pushes back on Pelosi: We need 'balance' between debt, coronavirus relief Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin appeared on ABC's "This Week."

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin pushed back on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's claim that the Republican Party is to blame for the deadlock on coronavirus relief telling ABC's "This Week" Co-anchor Martha Raddatz that that he and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will be on the Hill "every day until we reach an agreement."

“We have to balance,” he said in an interview following Pelosi's on "This Week" Sunday. "There’s obviously a need to support workers, support the economy … on the other hand, we have to be careful about not piling on enormous amounts of debt."

Federal pandemic unemployment benefits officially expired on Friday, but Congress and the Trump administration were no closer to a deal that would salvage any portion of a $600-per-week check that, as of last weekend, would affect some 30 million Americans.

A last-ditch effort was mounted by Senate Republicans Thursday evening, with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pulling back members -- many had already left for home for the weekend -- to vote on a plan that would cut the weekly federal benefit to $200, or two-thirds of lost wages. Democrats unanimously opposed the measure.

While many Americans have relied on the $600 unemployment insurance throughout the pandemic, Mnuchin reiterated on "This Week" that his belief is that there’s no question "that it is a disincentive to find a job in “some cases.”

“There are cases where people are overpaid,” Mnuchin said Sunday.

