Trump expected to tap US ambassador to Germany as acting director of national intelligence The staunch Trump supporter has served as ambassador to Germany since 2018.

President Donald Trump is expected to name Richard Grenell, the current U.S. ambassador to Germany, to be the acting director of national intelligence, two senior level administration sources confirmed to ABC News.

The 53-year-old is a staunch Trump supporter who has served as ambassador in Berlin since May 8, 2018. He was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in a 56-42 vote on April 26, 2018.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testifies before the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 26, 2019. Andrew Harnik/AP, FILE

Grenell will become the first openly gay member of the cabinet, taking over for Joseph Maguire. His temporary assignment is expiring after serving as the acting DNI since Dan Coats resigned Aug. 15.

The Michigan native is also a former spokesman at the United Nations and worked on the 2012 presidential campaign of Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

US ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell awaits the arrival of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at Tegel airport in Berlin, May 30, 2019. Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

According to ABC News' records, on Sept. 14, 2019, Grenell joined the president at the White House for dinner with Fred and Cindy Warmbier, whose son Otto died shortly after being released from captivity in North Korea in June 2017.

Grenell received a master's degree in Public Administration from Harvard University and completed a bachelor degree at Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, according to his biography posted on the State Department's website.