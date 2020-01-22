Trump impeachment trial live updates: Democrats to start 3 days of opening arguments The House managers have 24 hours over three days to make their case.

-House managers expected to begin 3 days of opening arguments

-The president's lawyers did not make a motion to dismiss the charges Wednesday as they could have

-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer set to speak at 11 a.m.

-President Trump says he will be watching, calls trial 'a disgrace'

Here is how the day is unfolding. Please refresh for updates.

11 a.m. Senate set to hear opening arguments, Trump calls trial 'a disgrace'

In about two hours, the Senate will begin to hear arguments in President Trump’s impeachment trial, following a marathon opening day of acrimonious debate over the rules for the trial.

House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff speaks during impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 21, 2020, in Washington, D.C. ABC News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, was forced to revise his resolution outlining the Senate proceedings after several Republican senators privately voiced concerns about elements of the proposal.

The resolution, adjusted to allow House managers and President Trump’s lawyers to make arguments over three days instead of two, and change the rules for the admission of evidence, was adopted early Wednesday morning in a 53-47 vote along party lines.

Neither side filed motions ahead of proceedings Wednesday morning, clearing the way for House managers to begin their arguments after 1 p.m.

President Donald Trump gives a press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2020. Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Traveling overseas, President Trump said he would be watching today's session and said his lawyers were doing a good job. He called the trial a "disgrace."

Under the rules of the trial, the president's lawyers and Senate allies could introduce a motion to dismiss the charges against Trump later in the Senate proceedings - though top GOP senators have suggested they lack the 51 votes needed to end the trial.

The Senate spent Tuesday in silence, listening to the House managers and Trump’s defense team argue over eleven amendments introduced by Democrats to alter the resolution and issue subpoenas for witnesses and records.

Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Lindsey Graham are directed to a different entrance to the Senate Chamber before the start of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial at the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 21, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Each measure was defeated in succession along party lines, though Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a moderate who urged McConnell to alter the underlying resolution, broke with Republicans to support one resolution giving more time for managers and the president’s lawyers to respond to motions.

Near the end of proceedings Tuesday morning, Chief Justice John Roberts, who spent most of the first day of the trial in silence, scolded both sides following a sharp exchange between Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Pat Cipollone and Jay Sekulow, the lawyers leading Trump’s defense team.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts speaks during the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 21, 2020. ABC News

“I think it is appropriate at this point for me to admonish both the House managers and president’s counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the world’s greatest deliberative body,” he said.

Nadler had urged the Senate to call former national security adviser John Bolton to testify, and called Cipollone a liar in a later exchange. The top White House lawyer told Nadler to apologize to the president his family, and the Senate.

ABC’s Trish Turner and Katherine Faulders contributed reporting.