Trump impeachment vote live updates: Pelosi opens debate on House floor A full day of debate lies ahead before a final vote in the Democrat-led House.

The House on Wednesday was poised to impeach a sitting president for just the third time in American history, with Democrats appearing to have the votes needed to pass two articles of impeachment charging President Donald Trump with abuse of power and obstructing Congress.

The articles are expected to pass on party-line votes, teeing up a Senate trial in January.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. for the impeachment debate, Dec. 18, 2019. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

"No Member came to Congress to impeach a President," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote in a letter to Democrats Tuesday. "But every one of us, as our first act as a Member of Congress, stood on the House Floor, raised our hand and took a sacred oath: 'I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.' That oath makes us Custodians of the Constitution. If we do not act, we will be derelict in our duty."

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

"I have no doubt the American people will hold you and the Democrats fully responsible in the upcoming 2020 election. They will not soon forgive your perversion of justice and abuse of power," Trump wrote in an angry letter sent to Pelosi on Tuesday.

Here is how the debate is unfolding. Please refresh for updates.

12:26 p.m. Collins calls this "a poll-tested impeachment'

Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, speaks after Pelosi.

He continues to attack Democrats for pursuing impeachment for political reasons, saying they want to impeach President Trump because they're concerned he will win re-election in 2020.

"This is an impeachment -- basically a poll-tested impeachment -- on what sells to the American people," Collins says.

"Today's going to be a lot of things. What it is not is fair. What it is not is about the truth," he says.

House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 18, 2019. House Television via AP

"We're going to talk a lot about impeachment and the president and two articles of impeachment today," he continues.

"Abuse of power, because they can't actually pin anything of factual basis on him. The president did nothing wrong in this issue. And then they're going to talk about obstruction of Congress. You know, obstruction of Congress, as I've before, is like petulant children saying, 'We didn't get our way when we didn't ask the right way and we didn't try to go after and make a case.' You know why, Madame Speaker, the clock and the calendar are terrible masters and the majority will own that problem today. Because to the clock and the calendar, facts don't matter," Collins adds.

"The promises to the base matter. And today is a promise kept for the majority," he says.

12:08 p.m. Pelosi recites the Pledge of Allegiance, emphasizing the words "to the Republic for which it stands"

Pelosi calls on members of the House to consider the promise they made when they took office and when they recite the Pledge of Allegiance to act to uphold American laws and values.

"Every one of us, as our first act as a member of Congress, stood on this historic house floor before our beautiful American flag and raised our hands in this sacred oath. I do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, so help me God," she said.

She recites the section from the Pledge of Allegiance "to the Republic for which it stands," saying, "a Republic, if you can keep it" citing a quote attributed to Benjamin Franklin.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi address the U.S. House floor in Washington, Dec. 18, 2019. House Television

"As Speaker of the House, I solemnly and sadly open the debate on the impeachment of the president of the United States," she says.

"He gave us no choice," she says, saying President Trump represents a continuing threat.

She argues that Trump's actions have been contrary to the Constitution, even citing his comments that Article II means he can "do whatever I want."

"What we are discussing today is the established fact that the president violated the Constitution. It is a matter of fact that the president is an ongoing threat to our national security and the integrity of our elections, the basis of our democracy," Pelosi said.

12:01 p.m. House clerk reads articles of impeachment, Pelosi expected to speak

After the rule governing the main debate passes -- House Clerk Joe Novotny reads the two articles of impeachment.

The main event is about to start and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to lead off what will be at least six hours of floor debate.

House Clerk Joe Novotny reads the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Dec. 18, 2019. House Television

11:20 a.m. GOP Rep. Tom Cole says Democrats 'voting their convictions,' and so is he, not voting for party

In closing remarks before a vote on the rule governing the main debate over the impeachment resolution, Republican Rep. Tom Cole, Ranking Member of the House Rules Committee, says that while he is "violently opposed" to the impeachment process in this case and sees it as unfair to the president, he still respects his colleagues on the other side of the aisle.

House Rules Committee ranking member Rep. Tom Cole speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 18, 2019. House Television via AP

"I am sure they're voting their convictions. So, when I vote mine, please don't imply I'm doing it for my political party. I'm doing it because it's what I believe is right. I do believe I can defend both the president and the Constitution of the United States and I think that's exactly what I am doing," Cole says.

Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern, chairman of the Rules Committee, thanks Cole but said its a "cold hard fact" that President Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine in exchange for the promise of investigations that would impact the 2020 presidential election. He called on Republicans to "search their souls" before casting their votes.

"To my Republican friends, imagine any Democratic president sitting in the Oval Office, president Obama, President Clinton, any of them, would your answer here still be the same? No one should be allowed to use the powers of the presidency to mine our elections. Period," he says.

"This isn't about siding with your team. I didn't swear an oath to defend a political party. I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America. And when I vote yes on this rule and the underlying articles, my conscience will be clear," he says.

11:11 a.m. Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy sends a message to his children

Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy, D-Mass., uses his time to share a letter he wrote to his children, Ellie and James, explaining his decision to vote to impeach the president.

"I don't yet know how they will tell the story of this era, but I want to tell you the story of this day. Let the record show that today justice won, that we did our job, that we kept our word, that we stood our sacred ground. Let the record show that we did not let you down," he said.

10:51 a.m. White House televisions tuned to House impeachment debate

ABC's Ben Gittleson reports from the White House:

President Trump has not stopped tweeting about impeachment this morning, as he uses his Twitter feed to amplify the voices of conservative allies who have backed him throughout the process.

As of 10:30 a.m., Trump was still in the residence part of the White House and had not yet come over to the West Wing, according to White House officials (and backed up by the telltale signs of an open door leading to the area outside the Oval Office and the lack of a Marine guard on the colonnade near the Oval).

A White House official says that, aside from receiving an intelligence briefing at 11:45 a.m. and traveling to a campaign rally later today, the president also plans to participate in internal policy meetings. The official would not say what the topics of those meetings were, with whom Trump was meeting, and if there was anything else on the president’s schedule.

Televisions in the West Wing are tuned to impeachment coverage this morning, though, as aides keep an eye on proceedings on the House floor.

All signs are that Trump is focused squarely on today’s historic impeachment votes. White House officials repeatedly decline to comment about whether there was any other topic with which the president was engaged today; one official says Trump was focused on governing the country in general.

10:47 a.m. Protesters outside Capitol as House debates

Protesters gather outside the U.S. Capitol as the historic House impeachment debate continues.

Protesters supporting the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump gather outside the U.S. Capitol Dec. 18, 2019, in Washington. Win Mcnamee/Getty Images

A lone Trump supporter holds a sign in support of the President outside the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 18, 2019. Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA via Shutterstock

"I rise today feeling the full weight of my duty as a member of this august body. Reflecting upon our oath of office to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. It's my sincere belief that under the circumstances that bring us here today, there is only one path for us to take to fulfill that oath," Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn says.

GOP Rep. Debbie Lesko of Arizona, who's on the Judiciary Committee and has become one of the president's most vocal supporters, says, "God takes us on journeys in our life, and about 30 years ago I was married to an abusive ex-husband. And when I finally left him, there were times in my life I had no money, no place to live," she says.

"And I tell you what, I never dreamed in a million years that I would be standing here today as a congresswoman in the United States House of representatives. And I tell you what, I never would have believed that I would be standing here talking about impeachment of a president of the United States."

But she raised concerns the process has been politically rigged and biased and that Democrats are "tearing this country apart" by voting to impeach the president when they haven't proven he committed an impeachable offense.

"Here are the facts. There is no proof, none, that the president has committed an impeachable offense. Not one of the Democrat witnesses, not one, was able to establish that the president committed bribery, treason, or high crimes and misdemeanors as required in the U.S. Constitution," she says.

10:11 a.m. Pelosi says she's "sad"

ABC News' Katherine Faulders reports from Capitol Hill that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's feeling "sad" as the impeachment proceedings get underway.

She doesn't comment beyond that, saying she'll be speaking later on the House floor.

10:09 a.m. Vote on debate timing expected around noon

Democrats table McCarthy's amendment in a 226 - 191 vote along party lines.

House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern moves to begin debate on impeachment -- the "rule" setting the terms of floor debate.

House GOP Whip Steve Scalise, R-La, raises a "point of order," against considering the rule.

DeGette rules against Scalise - and deftly moves to recognize McGovern to kick off debate on the rule, preventing Scalise from forcing another procedural vote.

After opening statements and debate on the rule, we expect a series of procedural votes around noon.

House Rules Committee chairman Rep. Jim McGovern speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 18, 2019. House Television via AP

9:44 a.m. Democrats move to table McCarthy's amendment, another 15-minute vote

Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has moved to table -- put off consideration -- of McCarthy's amendment alleging Schiff and Nadler abused their power.

Republicans have requested a recorded vote. This will go another 15 minutes and pass along party lines.

9:38 a.m. Motion to adjourn defeated, Republicans accuse Schiff, Nadler of abusing power

ABC News' Benjamin Siegel reports: The motion to adjourn is defeated along party lines.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy introduces a privileged resolution.

The clerk is now reading the resolution, which accuses House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam and House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler of abusing their power as committee chairs.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks as the House of Representatives begins debate on the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 18, 2019. House Television via AP

9 a.m. House convenes. Republicans move to adjourn, forcing vote

"Give them wisdom and discernment," House Chaplain Father Pat Conroy says in his morning prayer as the House convenes. After the opening prayer, members recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

ABC's Benjamin Siegel reports from the chamber that a large group of House Republicans - mostly members of the conservative Freedom Caucus - already gathered in their seats on the GOP side of the mostly-empty chamber. We have expected procedural tricks from the get-go, and they all look ready to challenge proceedings on that front.

On the Democratic side, fewer than a dozen Democrats are on the floor right now. House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern is preparing to preside of the initial "rule" debate with his staff.

Almost immediately Republican Rep. Andy Biggs moved the House adjourn - forcing a 15 minute vote. The motion is expected to fail along party lines, allowing them to proceed on debate of the impeachment resolutions.

Rep. Diana DeGette - a veteran who has presided over contentious debate before - is in the chair presiding.

An aide to Speaker Pelosi tells ABC News she asked DeGette, of Colorado, to preside today for the entire debate as Speaker Pro Tempore. Pelosi is expected to preside over both votes on articles of impeachment and speak at the opening of general debate.

8:53 .a.m. About 6 hours of debate expected after procedural votes

The House Rules Committee decided late Tuesday to debate the articles of impeachment in the full House for six hours Wednesday. That would put a vote on track for late in the afternoon or early evening. The debate on the articles of impeachment will begin after the House first debates and votes on the rule.

This was the first time in American history that the House Rules Committee, which is traditionally used by the speaker to control the floor schedule of the chamber, has ever taken up impeachment.

8:53 .a.m. Political analysis from ABC News Political Director Rick Klein

In analysis, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein writes in "The Note" that this will be a moment for the history books.

"In the relatively short life of the current impeachment push, political perceptions have shifted far more than the basic facts ever have. Both parties have found occasions to see it as an organizing tool and fundraising booster, and everything from a principled stand to a losing argument, he writes.

As the foregone conclusion becomes reality with Wednesday’s pair of House votes on articles of impeachment, events have cemented the partisan divide and party discipline as perfectly as any issue can.

As few as two Democrats are expected to vote with Republicans against impeachment, including one who is expected to switch parties and another who plans to split his votes on the two articles.

President Donald Trump and his team go into the day defiant as ever. Rudy Giuliani is practically daring Democrats to up their ante, and Trump himself offered an angry letter he said he hoped history would remember.

"Everyone, you included, knows what is really happening," Trump wrote to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday.

What’s happening is not actually in serious doubt. There will be impeachment in the House, and near-certain acquittal in the Senate.

But what it means is a moving target. It is a blurry moment, except through the partisan lenses that define this era."

8:40 .a.m. 27 Democrats from Trump districts expected to vote for impeachment

ABC's Quinn Scanlan and Benjamin Siegel report that 27 House Democrats representing districts that voted to elect President Trump in 2016 will vote in favor of impeaching the president.

One Democrat said he would vote only for one of the articles and two have not said how they will vote. Rep. Jeff Van Drew has said he will vote against impeachment and there are reports he will change his party affiliation to become a Republican.

Siegel reports that as of this morning he is still registered as a Democrat and will likely be for the vote.

House Resolution 755, Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald Trump, sit on a desk at the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 12, 2019. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

8:30 a.m. Trump tweets ahead of House vote

President Trump is tweeting this morning ahead of the historic House proceedings.

"Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG! A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!," he says.

ABC News' Ben Gittleson at the White House reports: “Say a prayer” seems to be a pretty clear reference to Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying she prays for Trump and is approaching the process prayerfully, something Trump mocked and criticized in his letter to the speaker on Tuesday.

The vote on the House floor caps off weeks of hearings in a bitterly divided House, with Democrats and Republicans at odds over Trump's withholding of military aid to Ukraine amid efforts to pressure the country to launch investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden family's business dealings and unsubstantiated claims of Ukrainian election interference in 2016.

After more than 72 hours of public hearings and testimony from more than a dozen witnesses and several constitutional scholars, Democrats determined Trump "placed his personal, political interests above our national security, our free and fair elections, and our system of checks and balances," they wrote in a Judiciary Committee report issued earlier this week. "He has engaged in a pattern of misconduct that will continue if left unchecked."

Republicans have stood by the president and dismissed the Democrats' case, accusing them of rushing to impeach Trump without sufficient evidence of wrongdoing, and of denying him due process through the impeachment proceedings.

Every House Republican -- including the three remaining members from districts carried by Hillary Clinton in 2016 -- appeared ready to vote against impeaching Trump on Wednesday.

Ahead of the historic House vote, more than two dozen lawmakers from the 31 Democratic House districts carried by Trump in 2016 announced plans to vote for both articles of impeachment.

Jean Hotopp of Rockford, left, and dozens of other protesters hold signs and chant slogans advocating impeachment of President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the intersection of State Street and Wyman Street in Rockford. Scott P. Yates/Rockford Register Star via AP

That group included many of the so-called "majority makers" who helped Democrats flip Republican-held seats and capture the House majority in 2018.

"The testimony and evidence put forth led me to a clear conclusion," Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Ill., a freshman in a seat formerly held by House GOP Speaker Dennis Hastert, said in a statement Tuesday.

Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, a former Marine who served in Afghanistan and appeared to be the only House member preparing to split his vote, announcing Tuesday that he would vote to charge Trump with abusing power, but not with obstructing Congress.

Trump and administration officials worked "to leverage the powers of the presidency to damage a political opponent and strengthen the president's reelection prospects," Golden, who won his seat by less than 3,000 votes in 2018, wrote in a statement posted online.

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks during a press conference with Republican Conference Chairman Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Republican Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., at the US Capitol on Dec. 17, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Golden also said that he did not believe Democrats had exhausted all their options in seeking White House compliance with the subpoenas issued in the Ukraine investigation.

"While the president's resistance toward our investigative efforts has been frustrating, it has not yet, in my view, reached the threshold of 'high crime or misdemeanor' that the Constitution demands," he wrote.

Rep. Colin Peterson, D-Minn., who opposed the resolution launching Ukraine impeachment proceedings, told a North Dakota radio show he was undecided on the charges but leaning against supporting them.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., the only other Democrat to oppose impeachment, told staff over the weekend that he was preparing to become a Republican ahead of the vote. On Tuesday he refused to say if he still planned to switch parties.