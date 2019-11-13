A day after President Donald Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukraine's president, Trump was overheard on the phone to Ambassador Gordon Sondland inquiring about the status of "the investigations," according to new congressional testimony on Wednesday.

The account, provided by Ambassador Bill Taylor in the first public hearings in the House impeachment inquiry, raises new questions about the extent of the president's involvement in the pressure campaign against Ukraine.

Sondland, the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, met with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelinskiy in Kyiv the day after Trump's July 25 phone call with Zelinskiy.

After the meeting, Taylor -- the top diplomat in Ukraine -- said, one of his staffers overheard a phone conversation between Sondland and Trump at a restaurant.

"The member of my staff could hear President Trump on the phone, asking Ambassador Sondland about 'the investigations,'" Taylor said of the July 26 incident.

"Ambassador Sondland told President Trump that the Ukrainians were ready to move forward," Taylor testified.

Following that call with Trump, the staffer asked Sondland what the president thought about Ukraine, according to Taylor.

"Ambassador Sondland responded that President Trump cares more about the investigations of Biden," which Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani had been "pressing for," Taylor said.

Taylor said the new information was brought to his attention last Friday, after he had already testified in a closed-door deposition.

According to sources familiar with the matter and confirmed by Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the aide referenced by Taylor is David Holmes, who has been scheduled for his own closed-door deposition.

In addition to shedding light on Trump's involvement, the new details also raise questions about Sondland's testimony to Congress. Sondland has testified that he had called the president before, although he doesn't provide details on a July 26 call and said he was unsure how many times he spoke to Trump in September.

Sondland said he requested his phone records from the State Department but hasn't received them.

In a closed-door interview, Sondland told lawmakers that investigating Biden did not come up in his July 26 meeting with Zelinskiy.

According to a White House summary of Trump's July 25 phone call with Zelinksiy, the president asked Ukraine's government for a "favor" and requested that Ukraine launch an investigation that would include Biden and his son, Hunter.

ABC News' Katherine Faulders and Justin Fishel contributed to this report.