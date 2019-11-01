President Donald Trump has thanked a White House official for his "honesty" after he testified that he, unlike others, was not worried that what he heard on a call between Trump and Ukraine's president was illegal.

Tim Morrison, the senior director for Europe and Russia on the White House National Security Council, testified Thursday to House investigators that he was "not concerned that anything illegal was discussed" on a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"Thank you to Tim Morrison for your honesty," Trump tweeted late Thursday night.

But the Crooked Democrats don’t want people to know this! Thank you to Tim Morrison for your honesty. https://t.co/1AxrArFJ6c — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

But what Trump did not mention was that in that same testimony, Morrison, the second current White House official to face investigators, corroborated elements of earlier testimony from William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, about the efforts to pressure Ukraine to open political investigations in exchange for military aid and a White House meeting between Trump and Zelenskiy.

Trump also praised Morrison's testimony during an interview with the Washington Examiner in the Oval Office earlier Thursday.

"Trump flicked through a pile of papers to hold up a copy of news clipping reporting on Morrison's opening statement and said it was 'fantastic,'" the Examiner reported. "He said: 'This was going to be their star witness.'"

The president also told the Examiner that he was considering reading aloud the rough transcript of his call with Zelenskiy for the American public to hear.

"At some point, I’m going to sit down, perhaps as a fireside chat on live television, and I will read the transcript of the call, because people have to hear it," Trump told the Examiner. "When you read it, it’s a straight call."

He also floated a plan to create t-shirts with the slogan, "Read the transcript," according to the Examiner.