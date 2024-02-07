The militia group in Iraq said one of its leaders died in the airstrike.

US says it killed Iran-backed militia commander in Baghdad

The U.S. has conducted an airstrike in Baghdad targeting a high-value target, two U.S. officials confirmed Wednesday.

U.S. Central Command later said the target was a commander of the Iran-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah "responsible for directly planning and participating in attacks on U.S. forces in the region."

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday that there would be more U.S. response to the attack on the Tower 22 base in Jordan in which three American service members were killed

Some would be seen and others unseen, he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.