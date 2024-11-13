Documents purporting to be Israel’s plans were leaked on the internet.

US government employee charged with leaking apparent Israeli plans to retaliate against Iran

A man employed by the U.S. government abroad was charged with leaking what appears to be Israel’s plans to retaliate against Iran, according to sources familiar with the matter and charging documents unsealed Wednesday.

Asif William Rahman is charged with willful transmission of national defense information, according to a court documents.

The documents are vague about what exactly he allegedly shared, but sources have confirmed that the charges are related to the leak reported widely last month -- although it’s not immediately clear whether Rahman is believed to be the primary source of the leak.

The U.S. Department of Justice seal is seen on a podium, Aug. 5, 2021, in Washington. Samuel Corum/Bloomberg via Getty Images

On Tuesday, Rahman was arrested in Cambodia and brought to Guam, according to the charging documents.

In October, documents purporting to be Israel’s retaliation plans were leaked on the internet, possibly exposing plans for the American ally – a deep breach of national security.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters in October that they are taking the situation “very seriously.”

The New York Times was first to report on Rahman’s arrest.