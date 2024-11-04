Vermont 2024 live election results

The winner will take the state’s three electoral votes.

Voters in Vermont head to the polls on Election Day to cast their votes in the presidential race as well as several significant down-ballot races, including for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House and governor.

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

State significance

Vermont has voted for the Democratic candidate for president since 1992.

In the 2024 Republican presidential primaries and caucuses, Vermont was one of only two races that Donald Trump did not win (the other being in the District of Columbia).

In the gubernatorial race, incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott is running for reelection against Democratic candidate is Esther Charlestin.

In the Senate race, Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent, is running for a fourth term.

