Virginia 2024 primary results

The state is among those holding presidential primaries on Super Tuesday.

It’s primary day in Virginia. Polls are open from 6 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. EST.

Early voting in the Virginia presidential primary opened on Jan. 19 at local registrar's offices and on Feb. 24 at voter registration offices.

Presidential candidates and some state party officials will be on the Democratic and Republican primary ballots on March 5. The primary for U.S. Senate, U.S. Representative and other seats is on June 18.

Virginia State Capitol building in Richmond, Va, STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

State significance

Virginia is among the many states holding their presidential primary contests on Super Tuesday, the primary date when a candidate can win many delegates to their respective party convention.

Virginia has 48 delegates in the Republican presidential primary; there are 99 Democratic delegates.

The commonwealth was in the spotlight in 2021, with a high-profile gubernatorial race won by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and then again in 2023 legislative elections largely seen as a referendum on Youngkin’s term and on issues such as abortion access.

Democrats won full control of the state’s General Assembly, a blow to Youngkin’s agenda and a win for Democratic plans in the state. Youngkin had been feted as a potential late entrant to the 2024 presidential race, but said he was focused on the legislative elections and the commonwealth.

Virginia has 13 votes in the Electoral College.