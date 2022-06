The focus was to be Trump's pressure campaign on the Justice Department.

The Jan. 6 committee announced Tuesday morning that its hearing set for Wednesday has been postponed.

No reason was given.

The hearing's focus was to be then-President Donald Trump's pressure campaign on the Justice Department to back his false claims of election fraud.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.