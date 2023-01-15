'This Week' Transcript 1-15-23: Rep. Adam Schiff, Sen. Raphael Warnock, and Rep. Don Bacon

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, January 15, 2023 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: House Republicans have already launched their own investigations into President Biden’s handling of classified documents.

We’re joined now by GOP Congressman Don Bacon of Nebraska.

Congressman Bacon, let me ask you just first off. What -- do you agree with the appointment of the special counsel?

REP. DON BACON (R-NE): I do. I think the American people see how President Trump has been treated on one hand, and they want to see a sense of fairness. I -- granted the situations are different, but they’re both about classified information being in areas that’s illegal and the improper handling of highly classified information. So, I think it shows a sense of fairness to have a special counsel for both.

KARL: And you acknowledge these cases are different? I mean, they do both involve handling of classified documents. But in President Trump’s case, he essentially defied a subpoena. In this case, it appears at least that President Biden has, you know, voluntarily turned everything over.

BACON: I agree that they are different. In one case, you have long-term negotiations where President Trump was not handing over the information. And then you have on the other hand, classified information that’s been stored for six years, in one area where Chinese nationals have access. In other, where it’s in a garage, who knows who had access to that. And the third batch was in the president’s home in Delaware.

I would just say they’re both, granted they’re different. What strikes me though me is having President Biden be highly critical of President Trump, calling him irresponsible.

And just reminds that old adage, if you live in a glass house, do not throw stones. And I think that President Biden was caught throwing stones.

KARL: And we’ve seen some of the Republican reaction. Not from you, but let’s take what Congressman Mike Turner, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee. When the Mar-a-Lago documents were discovered, he said it all sounded like a bookkeeping issue. And now, he’s demanding an immediate review and damage assessments in the case of the Biden documents.

Is there some hypocrisy going on here?

BACON: Well, I think you see hypocrisy on both sides of those who point fingers. And I just -- we just got to acknowledge, classified information and I don’t -- deal with them for 30 years. I’m a retired general. I worked in the intelligence airfield (ph) that flew reconnaissance aircraft.

It’s not to be kept in vaults, we called SCIFs. And having top secret especially compartmented information in your garage or your resort or in an area where Chinese nationals have access, it’s all wrong. And we shouldn’t just be point fingers at the other side.

So, I think there’s blame to go around to both sides of this, and I think if you’re an honest statesman, you just can’t point fingers to the other guy and deny that there was problems on our side as well.

KARL: Let’s turn to the congressional agenda. We’ve heard from the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the debt limit will be released -- reached on January 19th, just in a few days. And they’re going to do extraordinary measures that will get them to June before a default.

How real is the risk of defaults here given some of the demands that are being made by the Republican leadership?

BACON: Well, I think it is a real threat that both sides have to take serious. You know, the Republicans were largely elected to get control of reckless spending. That’s the mission that their voters have given them.

So, when President Biden says he’s going to refuse to negotiate with Republicans on any concessions, I don’t think that’s right either.

But on our side, we have to realize we control the House with a four-seat majority. The Senate is run by the Democrats with a one-seat majority. And the president obviously from the Democrat Party.

So, we can’t get everything we want either. This is not a parliament system where the majority party and the parliament can sort of dictate those terms.

So, I want our side to negotiate with the Democrats in good faith. But President Biden has to also negotiate. He can’t say he refuses to negotiate. That’s a nonstarter as well, because the mission we’ve given is to control reckless spending, which has been not the only contributor but one of the main contributors to inflation.

And just for the stat (ph) yesterday, 21 months in a row, American wages have fallen behind inflation. The standard of living for America has gotten worse over the last two years and part of it is reckless spending. And that’s our mission.

So, I want us to meet that and have good faith negotiations. And to our voters, on the Republican side, we want to see some progress in getting controlled spending.

KARL: Has the Biden administration reached out to you on the debt ceiling?

BACON: They have not.

KARL: Okay.

BACON: And both sides are going to have to be willing to work together. We have large groups on both sides of the aisle that’s my or the highway. That does not work in our country.

And I encourage President Biden to reach out to the leadership on the Republican side. You know, in the last two years, he’s invited the Republican leadership to the White House twice. That’s not a very good record.

And we’ve got to do our part, too. You know, James Madison who put together a Constitution, had said factions have to work together to find areas of consensus. That’s how he designed the system with a bicameral separations of power. And when parties say, my way or the highway, it just doesn’t work.

So, we’re going to have to work with Joe Biden and we’re going to have to work together with the Senate to find a middle ground here.

KARL: We’re almost out of time but I’ve got to ask you about George Santos. His lies are so numerous that they’re easy to lose track of.

I want to tick through just a couple. He claimed that he was Jewish and a grandson of Holocaust survivors. He claimed to have attended Horace Mann Prep School in the Bronx, he did not.

He said he graduated in Baruch College as the top 1 percent of his class and he was the star volleyball player on the team, volleyball scholarship. He never even attended the school.

He claimed he worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, he didn’t.

He said his company lost four employees at the Pulse nightclub shooting. He did not.

He claimed his mother’s death was somehow tied to 9/11. This also appears to be false.

There are many more I could go forward. Should he be -- should he resign? I mean, should he be in Congress?

BACON: You know, if that was me, I would resign. I won’t be able to face my voters after having gone through that.

But this is between him and his constituents largely. They’ve elected him in and he’s -- they have to deal with him on that. I don’t think his reelection chances would be that promising, depending on how he handles this.

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: I mean, that would be the understanding of the day (ph).

All right. Congressman Bacon, thank -- thank you very much. I appreciate your time.

BACON: Thank you.

KARL: All right, let’s get the Democratic response from Congressman Adam Schiff, the outgoing chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

Congressman Schiff, you were on this show just after Attorney General Garland appointed a special counsel in the case of the Trump documents. You said it was the right move. Do you feel the same way about this special counsel?

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, (D-CA): I do think it's the right move. The attorney general has to make sure that not only is justice evenly applied, but the appearances of justice are also satisfactory to the public. And here, I don't think he had any choice but to appoint a special counsel. And I think that special counsel will do the proper assessment.

I still would like to see Congress do its own assessment of -- and receive an assessment from the intelligence community of whether there was an exposure to others of these documents, whether there was harm to national security, on the case of either set of documents with either president. But, yes, I think the special counsel was appropriately appointed.

Jonathan, if I could also, though, because my state is still trying to dig out from these terrible storms, I want to thank the president for making an emergency declaration and let Californians know that in the three most affected counties they can now apply for help in terms of rebuilding their homes and their businesses and that other counties need to report their damage as soon as possible so they can qualify for relief as well.

KARL: Yes, thank you for that.

Back to the – to the documents.

You raise the possibility of those national security assessment. Is it possible that national security was jeopardized here as – as many, including you, raised that possibility with the Mar-a-Lago documents?

SCHIFF: I don't think we can exclude the possibility without knowing more of the facts. We have asked for an assessment in the intelligence community of the Mar-a-Lago documents. I think we ought to get that same assessment of the documents found in the – in the think tank, as well as the home of President Biden. I'd like to know what these documents were. I’d like to know what the IC's assessment is, whether there was any risk of exposure and what the harm would be and whether any mitigation needs to be done. I think that would be appropriate and consistent with what we requested in the case of Mar-a-Lago.

KARL: The White House knew about this on November 2nd. So that was almost a full week before the midterm elections. We didn't learn about it -- the public wasn't informed until this week and it was only after the story was, you know, was out there, reporters were asking questions.

Should they have been more forthcoming? Should this information have been revealed earlier?

SCHIFF: I think the administration will need to answer that question. I'm going to reserve judgment until they do. But I think it's important to point out that the Biden approach was very different in the sense that it looks, as far as we can tell, that it was inadvertent that these documents were in these locations. When they were discovered, they were immediately provided to The Archives or to the Justice Department. There was no effort to hold on to them, no effort to conceal them, no effort to obstruct the Justice Department's investigation. All of that is a very sharp contrast to Donald Trump's handling of the situation.

So, as you point out, this is a very different matter. But, nonetheless, I think it's appropriate for special counsel to look into both situations.

KARL: Republicans are saying they are going to investigate -- House Republican, the Oversight Committee chairman. Comer gave -- sent a letter to the White House Counsel making a very specific list of requests. He wants to know what the documents were, they want internal communications between the Biden White House and the Penn Center where the documents were first found, a list of all people would worked there that would who would have potentially handled these documents and a few other requests. They seem, on the face of it, to be reasonable requests. Should the White House cooperate with the House Oversight Committee on this?

SCHIFF: Well, those requests are completely hypocritical when you consider what he said about the Mar-a-Lago situation. I think Congress ought to handle both situations the same way, and that is we ought to get a briefing from the intelligence community about any potential risks to national security of where those documents were and what they contained. But Congress shouldn't try to interfere with the investigations. I think, sadly, that's what Mr. Comer's object is. He showed no interest in investigating the far more serious situation with about 100 classified documents at Mar-a-Lago with evidence in the public domain of obstruction. Now he is suddenly interested in investigating President Biden.

I think Congress needs to be consistent here and take the same approach. I don't think we ought to be doing things that are willy intended to interfere with the Justice Department's work.

KARL: So you don't think the White House should cooperate with the – the committee on this? I mean you fought mightily –

SCHIFF: Well, I didn’t say – I didn’t –

KARL: And then they, for the most part, did not. But you don't --

SCHIFF: Jonathan --

KARL: Yes?

SCHIFF: I never said the White House shouldn't cooperate. What I said was Congress ought to ask consistently, and we shouldn't try willfully to interfere with what the Justice Department is doing. That's what I think Mr. Comer is intending.

But, yes, I think the Biden administration ought to cooperate with any appropriate inquiry from Congress.

KARL: You've endorsed President Biden's re-election. He hasn't announced yet, but we expect he will. Does any of this complicate his efforts to -- to mount a re-election campaign and make a stark contrast with Donald Trump?

SCHIFF: I think there are so many stark contrasts with Donald Trump, on policy, on decency, on a devotion to the truth, on his handling of foreign policy, on his domestic policy priorities, on his accomplishments in attacking climate change, in getting a bipartisan infrastructure bill done when Trump talked about it for four years but did nothing, when Trump misused millions, hundreds of millions of dollars in aid meant for an ally at war, Ukraine, to try to extort that country into helping his campaign; in contrast, Joe Biden helping Ukraine fight against a Russian invasion of their lands.

So there are lots of sharp contrasts for Joe Biden in the next election.

KARL: All right, Congressman Schiff, thank you for joining us.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RAPHAEL WARNOCK, (D) GEORGIA: Georgia, this is my promise to you. I will walk with you even as I work for you.

(APPLAUSE)

Because here is what I've learned as a pastor. You can't lead the people unless you love the people.

(APPLAUSE)

You can't love the people unless you know the people. And you can't know the people unless you walk among the people.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: That's Senator Raphael Warnock after winning his first full term to the Senate last month. Warnock also serves as the senior pastor of Atlanta's historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, the spiritual home of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., which will host President Biden later this morning.

Senator Warnock, thank you for being here. Welcome to "This Week."

WARNOCK: Good morning. Great to be here with you. Happy Sunday morning.

KARL: Happy Sunday morning. I want -- you're going to be with President Biden this morning. I want to ask you about the latest with this documents case. What's your take?

Was the appointment of a special counsel the right move, by the Justice Department?

WARNOCK: Well -- well, certainly. Let me say at the top that classified documents are to be taken seriously. And they are to be handled with a great deal of care. And no one is above the law. So I'm glad to see the Justice Department doing its work, and we ought to let that work proceed.

KARL: Do you think -- the White House knew about this back in November, even before the midterms. Do you think that they should have told us about this earlier?

WARNOCK: I'm glad to see that the president and his administration are cooperating, and they should continue to cooperate. Nobody's above the law. And we need to get to the bottom of this so that we don't see this kind of thing happen again.

KARL: But -- but should they have said -- told us about it in November?

I mean, there are some -- some Republicans are alleging cover-up. Even some Democrats have expressed some concern.

WARNOCK: Well, look, the Justice Department is engaged in the investigation. And that's one of the questions that I think they will explore. And I don't want to get in front of that investigation.

KARL: OK, let's turn to the congressional agenda. You've -- you were elected your first full term. You've run five times in the last three years, I believe. Obviously, an incredible divided Congress.

Realistically, what can you do working with the Republicans in this congress?

WARNOCK: Well, listen, I came to the Congress and we were 50/50. We got a lot of bipartisan work done. I’m the 18th most bipartisan senator in the Senate.

I think that has something to do with being a pastor. You know, when you're a pastor, you have to welcome and embrace whoever comes through that door, and I look forward to getting good things done for the people of Georgia and for the American people.

KARL: So House Republicans are saying that they want something in return for raising the debt limit. That there's got to be some controls on spending in exchange for raising the debt limit.

You've heard from the White House that they will not negotiate. That's the message from the White House. No negotiation on this. The Republicans just have to raise the debt limit.

Is that a mistake? I mean, you’re -- you just said, you know, you were the 18th most bipartisan. You campaigned on working with Republicans. Shouldn't there -- the White House at least be open to negotiations?

WARNOCK: Here’s the thing that we have to be careful of. We have to make sure that we don’t make the work in D.C. about the politicians. The fact of the matter is, we can do deficit reduction, we can deal with our national debt, but at the same time, the last thing we ought to be doing is playing chicken with the American economy.

We’ve been through the onslaught of a very long pandemic that has created a lot of challenges for the American families. They pay their bills. I think they expect the government to pay its bills. We can do this on a bipartisan basis, and we’ve done – as we’ve done time and time again.

But I think we -- we lose our way when we make the issue about the politicians. I'm focused on the people of Georgia. I'm focused on farmers who are trying their best to -- to make it work, their businesses work in this tough economy. I'm thinking about ordinary workers who deserve a livable wage. I'm thinking about those who are trying to make their lives work.

And when we make it about the politicians, we lose -- we lose our way.

KARL: And, obviously, if there’s a default on -- a U.S. government default, it’s going to affected everybody, all the people you just mentioned.

WARNOCK: Oh, absolutely. There’s no question. The people who are on the margins, who are the most venerable are the ones who would suffer the most when we put the full faith and credit of the United States government in jeopardy. We shouldn’t be playing chicken with the American economy.

This is not a game. This is people’s lives. They have given us the sacred trust of representing them at the highest levels of government. It’s something I take very seriously, which is why I'm so deeply honored that the people of Georgia decided finally, after five elections, to give me a six-year term. And I'm -- I'm going to remain focused on them.

KARL: You waited until after your -- your victory in the runoff to endorse President Biden. So you’re on record endorsing him. If he doesn’t run, is there any chance you would -- you would make a run for president? I mean, like I said, you have run five times in Georgia, one of the most important swing states, in the past three years, and won five times.

WARNOCK: Listen --

KARL: Any chance you’d consider national office?

WARNOCK: Have -- you should take a look at my life. I'm -- I'm the junior United States senator from Georgia. I continue to lead the Ebenezer Baptist Church and have a six year old and a four year old who I -- I owe a trip to Disneyworld. I'm going to remain focused on the people of Georgia and try to get a nap.

KARL: All right, well, that didn’t sound like a no, but let me ask you finally before you go. We do have Martin Luther King Day. Obviously, you serve as the senior pastor at the Ebenezer Baptist Chuck where he himself preached.

I want to ask you. At the March on Washington in 1963, A. Philip Randolph called -- called Dr. King the moral leader of our nation. Who is that now? Who’s the moral leader of America now?

WARNOCK: Well, there’s a reason why we all come to this moment every year. I don’t know that there’s another person that we ask annually, what would they be thinking? What would they be doing in this moment?

But we all ask that question when it comes to Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday and holiday. Today would have been his 94th birthday.

I'm struck by the fact that when you go to D.C. today and you go to The Mall, you see the monuments to presidents. And among those presidents is a Black man who grew up in the segregated south, who came in the 20th century to articulate the meaning of the American dream perhaps more effectively than anybody, certainly in the 20th century to articulate the meaning of the American dream perhaps more effectively than anybody, certainly in the 20th century.

And what it shows is that any one of us, if we’re deeply committed, if we’re driven by the North Star of our moral compass, if we center the concerns of other people rather than just ourselves, we can -- we can have an impact in a powerful way.

I'm honored to serve as pastor of Ebenezer, where Dr. King served, and I'm honored to president the President of the United States there where he will deliver the message and where he will sit in the spiritual home of Martin Luther King Jr., Georgia’s greatest son, arguably the greatest American, who reminds us that we are tied in a single garment of destiny, that this is not about Democrat and Republican, red, yellow, brown, black and white, we’re all in it together.

KARL: All right, Senator Warnock, thank you very much for joining us on “This Week”.

WARNOCK: Great to be with you. Happy Sunday.

KARL: Happy Sunday.