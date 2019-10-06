'This Week' Transcript 10-6-19: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Rep. Jim Jordan

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, October 6, 2019 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, CHIEF ANCHOR, ABC NEWS: Good morning and welcome to THIS WEEK, a week of head-snapping developments in the impeachment investigation. The first few witness testimony (ph) to Congress. The first release of text messages from administration officials, broadly confirming (ph) the pressure campaign on Ukraine outlined in the original whistleblower complaint. That brazen public request from President Trump calling on China to investigate Joe Biden. Late Friday, the first subpoenas to the White House, plus a new request for documents from Vice President Pence. And this morning, new breaking news.

ABC News has learned that the legal team representing the first whistleblower is now representing a second whistleblower. Attorney Mark Zaid told me that this second whistleblower is a member of the intelligence community with firsthand information on some of the allegations at issue. The second whistleblower has been interviewed by the inspector general and his attorneys say they have the full protection of the whistleblower law because they provided information directly to the inspector general. The second whistleblower has not yet communicated directly with the Congressional committees conducting this investigation.

I want to dig into this with our Chief White House Correspondent Jon Karl, our Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas. And Pierre, under this reading of the law, several other officials could claim whistleblower protection.

PIERRE THOMAS, CHIEF JUSTICE CORRESPONDENT, ABC NEWS: George, this is critical. We know from the whistleblower’s initial complaint that there were art least six other people that he was gathering information from. So you have the potential that those people could be witnesses coming before Congress. And George, what is key here, these are people who can not only corroborate the whistleblower’s account, but they can add layers of additional detail.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And some firsthand information, according to Mark Zaid right there. Jon Karl, President Trump was tweeting about the possibility of a second whistleblower last night.

JONATHAN KARL, CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, ABC NEWS: He sure was, George. We’ve reached out with this latest news. The official comment from the White House is no comment, but late last night the president did tweet about reports there might be a second whistleblower, saying “the first so-called second hand information whistleblower got my phone conversation almost completely wrong, so now word is they are going to the bench and another whistleblower is coming in from deep state, also with second hand info. Meet with Shifty. Keep them coming.”

Now, George, a couple of quick fact checks on this. First of all, as you just reported, we are told that this second whistleblower in fact had firsthand information, not second hand information. And the second thing is the first whistleblower’s complaint turned out to be quite consistent with what we know about the call based on the transcript -- reconstructed transcript released by the White House.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And Jon, the president may have been responding to that New York Times report about the possibility of a second whistleblower that came out on Friday but Mark Zaid, the attorney told me he doesn’t even know if his client is the whistleblower referred to in the New York Times. Meantime, the White House is seeming to defy the subpoena from Congress.

KARL: Absolutely, George. What I am told from senior officials is the White House has absolutely no intention of cooperating with the Congressional committees on this unless Nancy Pelosi first holds a vote formally opening an impeachment inquiry. Here’s the way one White House official told me -- put it to me. You don’t have -- you don’t get to have an impeachment by holding a press conference. We are not going to participate in a show -- show trial. What officials are saying is without a formal vote by the House, the White House is deprived certain rights they would have in an impeachment process, including the right to have White House counsel present at all depositions by Congressional committee.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So far the Speaker has resisted that vote. What do we expect this week on Capitol Hill, Pierre?

THOMAS: Well, it’s going to be a big week. We are expecting two key diplomats involved in this whole affair. On Capitol Hill, Gordon Sondland, who is the former or current -- let me redo that, George. Can we redo that question? I’m sorry.

THOMAS: So George, it’s going to be a key week on Capitol Hill. Gordon Sondland, who is the ambassador to the European Union, he’s expected to be deposed on Capitol Hill. Also, the ambassador to the Ukraine, who was fired in the midst of all this controversy, her name is Marie Yovanovitch, she’s expected to testify as well, George. So key week on Capitol Hill.

STEPHANOPOULOS: OK, Pierre, Jon, thanks very much. Let’s bring in our legal expert on impeachment, Barbara Comstock, former Republican member of Congress who’s served as chief counsel for the House Government Reform Committee during President Clinton’s impeachment, and Kate Shaw, who served as Legal Counsel in the Obama White House, now professor of constitutional law at Cardozo Law School. You know, and Kate, let me begin with you. When I was speaking with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this week, she said a resolution is not necessary. But there has been a resolution for every other presidential impeachment.

KATE SHAW, PROFESSOR OF CONSTITUTIONAL LAW, CARDOZO LAW SCHOOL: Right. So I think Speaker Pelosi’s clearly correct that a resolution isn’t required, it’s not required by the Constitution or the House’s rules. You’re right, it’s historical practice to do one of these resolutions. So I think even if there’s no requirement, there are a couple of advantages to the House to doing a resolution. One, I think it calls the White House’s bluff on some of these document disputes. The White House says we’re not going to produce anything until you do a resolution. Well, you’ve taken that argument off the table if you pass the resolution.

And two, I think to the extent that some of these disputes end up in court, I think the House’s position would be strengthened if they have embarked on the same kind of resolution that has pre-dated other kinds of presidential impeachment processes. So there are I think prudential arguments for doing the resolution.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And it does, as we’ve said, give the White House some protection.

BARBARA COMSTOCK, FORMER VIRGINIA CONGRESSWOMAN: Yes. And you know, during the Clinton impeachment, Chairman Henry Hyde, who was the Republican chairman, went back, looked at what Chairman Rodino did during the Nixon impeachment and virtually replicated it. So we need to have a vote on the -- on the House floor, have that resolution, and then be able to move forward so the public feels that it’s fair. Because with some of the things that Adam Schiff has done already -- the parody that he did that certainly a Peter Rodino or say a Barbara Jordon would never have made a statement like that. That’s really undermined his credibility.

As well as, you know, lying about the whistleblower. So I think they need to get this back on track and have those rights (ph) and have that vote in the House.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Meantime, you know, House Speaker Pelosi has said she wants to streamline the process, but is the president now courting new articles of impeachment with this call to China and Ukraine to investigate the Bidens?

COMSTOCK: Well, yes, they can include anything in their impeachment things -- obstruction (ph). So yes. And I think the kind of things that he’s criticizing Mitt Romney for saying, even Tucker -- Tucker Carlson has said the same thing. So I think we need to, you know, get back to focusing on what are the issues here -- we’re going to hear from firsthand witnesses, and that’s important. So the whistleblowers and other whistleblowers that may come forward, they’ll have information and guidance, but what the impeachment committee can do once they have that vote, is hear firsthand from people who were involved directly in these things.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And Kate, what does this committee need to do to build their case, to establish their case? Do they need to establish there is a direct quid pro quo between the president and Ukrainian president?

SHAW: So I think the president -- President Trump would clearly like this debate to be framed in those terms, was there a quid pro quo, and he hopes that the answer is that no smoking gun evidence will emerge to establish a quid pro quo. So I’d say a couple of things. One, I think that sort of fundamentally misunderstands the nature of impeachment. Impeachment is not about ordinary criminal offenses. Some things that aren’t crimes could be impeachable and not all crimes should be impeachable. So I think that impeachment is really about abuse of authority, right? Political misconduct.

And so I think the House would be well-served to focus on that as opposed to getting up in these debates about quid pro quo. All that said, if they want to build an article around a quid pro quo, I think they already have a lot of evidence that supports that case just from the call transcript, the whistleblower complaint, and the additional text messages that we have seen emerge. And of course more evidence is likely to come out.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And they’ve now said that any form of non-cooperation by the White House is an obstruction article.

COMSTOCK: Well -- and they did do that during the Nixon impeachment. But I think the -- you know, the quid pro quo is very difficult to prove, And again, that’s where Adam Schiff has kind of raised the bar again and put expectations out there, so that’s why we need to hear directly from these firsthand witnesses. And you’re right, the impeachment can be on anything. This needs to be taken seriously. I want a (ph) quote from Barbara Jordan, because when you go back, she said, we are trying to be big because the task before us is big. We need to all -- you know, both sides need to take this very seriously and have a process, have rights for the minority, have rights for the president’s counsel and take this in a very serious manner.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Barbara, Kate, thanks very much.

COMSTOCK: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And we're joined now by the chair of the House Democratic Caucus Congressman Hakeem Jeffries. Congressman, thanks for coming in this morning.You just saw that Barbara Jordan quote, the House has to be big here. And Speaker Pelosi has resisted this notion of a formal vote, but why not follow the precedent and have it?

REP. HAKEEEM JEFFREIS, (D) NEW YORK: Well, there is no requirement for a cosmetic procedural vote. As was indicated, there's no requirement...

STEPHANOPOULOS: But every other presidential impeachment has had it.

JEFFRIES: Correct. And a majority of the House of Representatives supports the impeachment inquiry. We are in the midst of one. The speaker has made that clear. We are going to proceed expeditiously. We're going to proceed fairly. We're going to proceed comprehensively.

Now, the speaker has said that there is something -- that that might be considered moving forward. And we will see what happens when we come back on the recess.

But the bottom line is the central allegations that are issue here. The president betrayed his oath of office. He's engaged in serious wrongdoing. The administration, without justification, withheld $391 million in military aid from a vulnerable Ukraine.

The president then pressured a foreign leader to interfere in the 2020 elections and target an American citizen for political gain. That is textbook abuse of power.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But...

JEFFRIES: It undermines our national security. That's the issue that we should be dealing with moving forward.

STEPHANOPOULOS: If it is, then why not have the vote?

JEFFRIES: Well, as I indicated, the speaker has said that might be possible, but a majority of the House of Representatives has already made clear that we support the impeachment inquiry. Now, my colleagues on the other side of the aisle are going to raise things about the deep state. They're going to raise things about a cosmetic procedural vote. They are going to raise wild conspiracy theories, because they do not want to defend the substance of the allegations and charges here.

STEPHANOPOULOS: They have also criticized the way that Chairman Schiff has handled this investigation so far, including in what they call the selective release of the text messages from the ambassadors this week.

Here's Mark Meadows, your Republican colleague, with a tweet saying: "There's a reason why Adam Schiff released cherry-picked text messages and not the transcript of the Volker interview. It's because he's misleading again. The actual interview directly undermined Democrats' impeachment effort. Release the transcript. Show Americans the truth."

Why not release the full transcript?

JEFFRIES: We will see what happens moving forward. But I have full confidence in Chairman Schiff. And let's understand this. The evidence of wrongdoing by Donald Trump is hiding in plain sight.

The administration, without reason, rationale or justification, withheld the $391 million in aid from the Ukraine. The president, on a phone call, as confirmed by a rough transcript on July 25 released by the White House, pressured a foreign government to target an American citizen.

The president's own words in the public domain have indicated that he doesn't think there's any problem with soliciting foreign interference. The whistle-blower complaint has been corroborated by information in the public domain every step of the way. This is as serious as it gets.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So you think there's enough evidence to impeach right now?

JEFFRIES: No, I'm not saying that. There's enough evidence to proceed with the serious nature of the impeachment inquiry that is under way. At the end of the process, we're just going to follow the facts. We're going to apply the law. We're going to be guided by the Constitution. And we're going to see where that leads in order to present the truth to the American people.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We saw Jon Karl report that the White House is saying they're not going to comply with subpoenas until there is that formal House vote.

Why not call their bluff? And if they do, indeed, refuse to comply with the subpoenas, is that an obstruction article?

JEFFRIES: Well, Chairman Schiff and Chairman Engel and Chairman Cummings have made clear that the failure to comply with a lawfully issued congressional subpoena undermines a congressionally and constitutionally mandated process as it relates to the impeachment inquiry and itself could lead to a negative inferences as relates to the information that's being hidden.

And the question has to be asked, if Donald Trump has nothing to hide, why does he continue to hide information, hide documents, hide evidence from the American people?

STEPHANOPOULOS: Concerned he can draw this process by taking all this to court?

JEFFRIES: Not at all. And, as the speaker has indicated, we are going to proceed expeditiously because this is a matter of urgent national concern. That, in fact, was the conclusion of the inspector general to the intelligence community, who, by the way, is a Trump appointee.

We also have a circumstance where the general counsel to the CIA, a Trump appointee, made a criminal referral to the Department of Justice, because she was concerned by the wrongdoing as it related to the president.

So, we have Trump appointees who are clearly unnerved by the lawlessness of this President Trump.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Trump -- some Trump appointees have participated in the inquiry so far, but most Republicans are holding the line behind President Trump right now.

Does it concern you that this becomes a partisan exercise and that it could actually backfire heading into the 2020 election?

JEFFRIES: Well, we think that there's growing support for the impeachment inquiry that exists across party lines.

Evidence of that can be found in the fact that more than 300 national security professionals who served in Republican administrations and Democratic administrations have expressed public support for the impeachment inquiry and the fact that these allegations that the wrongdoing that occurred here by the president is serious in nature.

STEPHANOPOULOS: President thinks it’s going to energize his base, could actually help him in the reelection.

JEFFRIES: Well we think we need to tell the story to the American people of what happened. Congress on a bipartisan basis allocated military and economic aid to Ukraine. Ukraine is a friend, Russia is a foe. Ukraine is a democracy, Russia is a dictatorship. Ukraine is currently under attack by Russian-backed separatists. They’re in a very vulnerable situation. In that context, the aid is withheld. In February, the administration wrote to Congress and said the aid is on the way. It never arrived. Then in May, they wrote again to Congress through the Department of Defense and said the aid is on the way.

And in fact, the Department of Defense said that the Ukrainian government has met all necessary steps and protocols, including the implementation of anti-corruption measures, yet t the aid never arrived, because there’s no explanation. Then you have the July 25th phone call. Then all of a sudden, the aid thereafter gets released, after the president pressures the Ukrainian president to target an American citizen. This is deeply troubling. And the facts speak for themselves.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We’re now heading into our third week where this story has dominated the headlines. You see what the -- one of the points the president is now making is that it's overwhelming everything else, and he's now calling you guys the do-nothing Democrats. Are you concerned that charge is going to stick and that it -- that impeachment will overwhelm the rest of your agenda?

JEFFRIES: No, we're going to continue to do the business of the American people, as we have been doing form the moment that we regained the majority. We’ve sent over 250 bills already to the United States Senate on matters like dealing with the gun violence epidemic. We are going to continue to drive down the high cost of life saving prescription drugs. We want to focus on dealing with the fact that we pay more for medicine in this country than any other developed country in the world without explanation. We’ve promised that we’re going to work to fix our crumbling infrastructure, we want to invest at least $1 trillion, create 16 million good-paying jobs.

We want to get to yes, as the Speaker has consistently indicated, on the renegotiated U.S., Mexico, Canada trade agreement. We want to do it in a way that's in the best of our farmers and manufacturing jobs in this country. We will not be distracted by our constitutional responsibility. That will proceed on a separate track.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Congressman Jeffries, thanks for your time this morning.

JEFFRIES: Thank you, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: GOP response from Congressman Jim Jordan is coming up. Plus FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver and our roundtable on the politics of impeachment. We’ll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)