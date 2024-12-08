'This Week' Transcript 12-8-24: Rep. Ro Khanna, Rep. Byron Donalds & Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, December 8, 2024 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: Former CENTCOM commander, retired General Frank McKenzie joins me now.

And, General McKenzie, this must have been extraordinary for you to watch the speed of this happening.

GEN. FRANK MCKENZIE (RET.), U.S. MARINE CORPS & FORMER CENTCOM COMMANDER: Over the last 48 hours, it has been a remarkable chain of events. You know, bad news for a lot of people, less clear who the good news is going to be for, Martha.

RADDATZ: I want to take it country by country in a moment, but let's talk first about those U.S. troops -- 900 U.S. troops in Syria. What happens to them? What do you think they should do at this point?

MCKENZIE: Well, Martha, it's important to understand why those troops are there. Our troops east of the Euphrates River paired with our SDF partners are there to keep a lid on ISIS and prevent violent extremist organizations some gathering strength in being able to attack the homeland of the United States. ISIS aspires to attack us. As we know, ISIS launched a successful attack against Russia just a few months ago. That's why those troops are there.

So any decision to bring them out, we need to weigh that going forward, and I’m certain that the new administration will take a hard look on that when they come into office.

RADDATZ: But what about the chaos that's happening right now, the change that's happening? What does that mean for those U.S. troops who are there? Is there more danger?

MCKENZIE: We'll be able to defend ourselves. I think -- actually there's probably less danger right now than there was before, because what you see are the Iranians, Lebanese Hezbollah and, in fact, the Russians are all on their back heels now as a result of what has just happened in Syria. One of the best equipped, best trained and most capable forces in all of Syria today is actually our Kurdish partners, east of the Euphrates River. They'll be able to defend themselves. I’m confident of that, Martha.

RADDATZ: And you brought up Russia, Iran, Hezbollah -- what does it mean for all of those countries and the region?

MCKENZIE: They all placed a -- they all placed a bet on Bashar Assad, and that bet has turned south for them. Russia's interest is maintaining its air base and naval base on the eastern shores of the Mediterranean. So they're going to -- they're going to try very hard to keep that base with whatever entity comes into power in the wake of Bashar Assad's departure.

The Iranians need Syria as a land bridge so that they can move equipment into Lebanon in order to threaten Israel. So that's going to be -- they're going to -- they're going to be very concerned about that.

And, of course, Lebanese Hezbollah has also propped up the Syrian regime for many years.

For all three of these entities, this is bad news because now they have they had a partner, not necessarily a good and capable partner, but a partner and he is gone. He's ab -- he's left the stage, so they're going to have to negotiate with who comes in.

So it's bad news for them. It’s less obvious, Martha, who it's good news for. I’m not sure it's ultimately going to be good news for the people of Syria.

You know, we could have an Islamic State arise there which will have profound negative implications across the region. That is possible. There are other possibilities as well.

And I think in the next 48, 72, 96 hours, we -- this will begin to become clearer to us.

RADDATZ: And you talk about an Islamic State, the Islamic group leading this rebel offensive is considered a terror group. They had ties to al-Qaeda. Who are they? I know they say they're trying to be different now. What do you expect?

MCKENZIE: Well, we have a $10 million bounty on the head of that group, Jolani. So he has a -- he has a significant track record. Certainly, he could invent (ph) new ideas coming in. It's been my experience though that that typically, they don't.

I think what you're going to see is a -- is a period of infighting. You know, they'll hold the capital. They'll try to establish themselves. They'll try to seek recognition.

Russia will try to work their way back into their good graces. Iran will do the same. I think Israel will be concerned about the possibility of attacks across Golan. It's my understanding that the Israelis have probably moved some forces into a buffer area in southern Syria in order to protect themselves.

So we're at a -- it's a significant moment in Syrian history. I wish I could be more hopeful that it will mean good news for the Syrian people. I think that's very unclear right now, Martha.

RADDATZ: And President-elect Trump has weighed in on his social media platform saying: Syria is a mess but is not our friend, and the United States should have nothing to do with it. This is not our fight. Let it play out. Do not get involved.

So what do you think will happen when President Trump takes office?

MCKENZIE: I think President Trump will look at the -- look at the merits of the case. Our interest in Syria is probably preventing violent extremist groups from being able to plan and execute attacks against our homeland and the homeland of our friends and partners abroad.

I agree with him, it's a -- it's a mess. They're no friend of ours. They've never been a friend of ours, but we have interests, and those interests are predict -- preventing attacks on the U.S. homeland from ungoverned spaces. If -- Syria could very well become an ungoverned space.

So we'll have to approach that and look at it as he comes into office and I’m sure he'll -- he'll take a good hard look at it.

RADDATZ: Okay. Thanks very much for joining us this morning, very interesting.

Up next, we'll have the very latest on the urgent nationwide manhunt for the suspect in that brazen shooting of a healthcare CEO on the streets of New York. We're back in two minutes.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: When you look at immigration today and the border and what's happened and you see so many people coming across, what do you think?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't believe anymore on the Democrat Party because they promise and promise and they never do anything. So I’m voting for Donald Trump.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: The murder has sparked shock but also a cascade of vitriolic comments online towards insurers about the high costs of health care, many with a blatant lack of sympathy towards the murder victim.

Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna joins me now.

And this is obviously just a horrendous crime, but has this online vitriol surprised you?

REP. RO KHANNA (D-CA): Well, first of all, let me just say it was horrific. I mean, this is a father we're talking about of two children, and my sympathies to the entire family. There is no justification for violence.

But the outpouring afterwards has not surprised me. Look, I as a congressperson had UnitedHealthcare deny a prescription for a nasal $100 pump spray and I couldn't get them to reverse this. So imagine what ordinary people are dealing with the biggest denial comes when it's cancer treatment. I mean, people are getting denied on cancer treatment.

And my view is very simple why can't we have a rule that if a doctor prescribes something and if Medicare -- traditional Medicare is going to cover it, then private insurance companies should be forced to cover it? I mean, it's absurd in this country what's going on.

RADDATZ: I want to -- you retweeted a post by Bernie Sanders that said, yes, we waste hundreds of billions a year on healthcare administrative expenses that make insurance CEOs and wealthy stockholders incredibly rich while 85 million Americans go uninsured or underinsured. Healthcare is a human right. We need Medicare for all.

That's not really going to happen. So what would you say to those Americans who are frustrated right now?

KHANNA: Well, first of all, Bernie Sanders is absolutely right. I believe we can make Medicare for all happen. He was retweeting Elon Musk who was pointing out that the United States spends the most on administrative waste. For -- if you care about efficiency in government, Medicare is 2 percent administrative fees. The private insurance, 18 percent that they're wasting.

But as we fight for Medicare for all, what we can do is require private insurance to cover anything that Medicare would cover. We can require a cap on out-of-pocket cost. We have to understand people with cancer, with heart disease, with diabetes, with insurance aren't getting the care that they need. They're getting stuck with huge medical bills and Bernie Sanders and I also have a bill to end medical bankruptcy.

But, finally, after years, Sanders is winning this debate and we should be moving towards Medicare for all.

RADDATZ: You -- you mentioned Bernie Sanders responding to Elon Musk. What he actually said, shouldn't the American people be getting their money's worth? He and Vivek Ramaswamy have been asked by President Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, DOGE.

What -- what do you think they could do in terms of health care realistically?

KHANNA: Well, they should look at the extraordinary waste and they will find that CBO has said Medicare is the most efficient, and they should be looking at where the private healthcare costs are. But there are other areas that Bernie Sanders and I have said we could work together on the defense cost, defense contractors.

Look, Lockheed Martin has with the F-35s has gone about $200 billion over. There is waste when it comes to breast pumps being purchased at $1,400 instead of $200. Soap dispensers, $150,000 we paid Boeing for soap dispensers. That's the waste they should go after.

Now, there are places I disagree, Martha, just -- they should not touch a penny of Social Security. They should not touch the CFPB. They should not touch Medicare in terms of this funding.

RADDATZ: You -- you have been talking to Elon Musk. Tell us a little bit about those conversations. He has welcomed your input. What -- what has that back and forth been like with Elon Musk? And what do you think about what a huge role he's playing so far?

KHANNA: Well, there's one area Elon Musk was brilliant in that he worked with President Obama and Ash Carter to have SpaceX, and that disrupted Boeing and Lockheed. We were getting ripped off, the American people, in putting satellites up to space. And President Obama, under his leadership, Ash Carter's leadership, they said Elon with SpaceX, you can bid on launching these rockets. He had reusable lockets that --

RADDATZ: Okay, now go to your conversation with him. What -- what have you --

KHANNA: Well, we've talked about that. We've talked about that, and I made the case to him that Tesla and SpaceX have been funded by the Obama government and let's have a role for government. But let's look at what you did with SpaceX, why can't we do that with other parts of the five crimes (ph) to reduce costs?

I think when there comes to defense getting better defense for value and cutting costs, there can be huge bipartisan cooperation.

RADDATZ: And I want to talk to you just quickly as we finish up here. I spoke to you in March, right after the House passed a bill to effectively ban TikTok unless they got unless they divest it from their Chinese owner. You were against that and said you didn't think the bill would pass, First Amendment scrutiny. Federal appeals court on Friday unanimously rejected TikTok's First Amendment argument.

So do you think that will be banned?

KHANNA: I don't think so. I mean, since I’ve been -- was on, I had a minority position. Now, every politician is celebrating their TikTok following. But let's see, look, let's see where it goes with the Supreme Court.

RADDATZ: Okay. Thanks so much for joining us this morning.

KHANNA: Thank you.

RADDATZ: We appreciate it.

Up next, we're just weeks to inauguration day when Donald Trump promises to launch his deportation program on day one. So what will that look like? We'll ask Trump ally, Congressman Byron Donalds, when we come back.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RADDATZ: That was one of the many voters I spoke to this election cycle who said they were voting for former president Trump because of immigration. This week, the president-elect announced several new nominees and appointments to lead his aggressive immigration agenda including Rodney Scott as commissioner of Customs and Border Protection. He led Border Patrol in the final years of Trump's last administration and the start of Biden's. Back in 2019, we toured 14 miles of the southern border with him near San Diego.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RODNEY SCOTT, CBP COMMISSIONER NOMINEE: We cannot effectively control the border without barriers to slow down illegal entries.

RADDATZ: Is there any part of you still you look at that family and think got to help?

SCOTT: On many, many levels, I feel compassion for those people, but I also feel compassion for the several thousand people that have been in line at the San Ysidro port of entry for several weeks waiting to do it right and those people literally just cut in line in front of them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

RADDATZ: Our thanks to Rodney Scott.

I am now joined by Republican Congressman Byron Donald.

Thanks for joining us this morning.

We know there were record breaking border crossings during the Biden administration. But since June, migrant encounters between ports of entry have -- have decreased by 55 percent in every month since July. Those encounters have been below 60,000. The last time those numbers were that low was when President-elect Trump was in office. But you think more needs to be done.

REP. BYRON DONALDS (R-FL): Well, first of all, Martha, it's great to be with you. Second of all, the reason those numbers were decreasing since June is because Joe Biden was trying to win reelection. Obviously, he didn't make it to the election Kamala Harris then tried to win the office. She couldn't get it done.

But the entire time, we knew that this border crisis was manmade and politically made by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. So they were the ones that tried to tweak those dials, which you can do. They were defeated.

And so now, what President Trump is going to do, he's going to secure our border, he's going to shut down illegal immigration and the American people are going to see those numbers go down even more.

Secondly, a lot of what the Biden administration has been done is using the CBP One app for illegal immigrants to basically get an appointment time for when they can cross our southern border. The American people have soundly rejected that. And so, the appointees that have been made by President Trump to secure our nation on day one are going to get this under control and members of Congress working with Donald Trump are going to make sure that we secure our country's borders both southern and northern once and for all.

RADDATZ: Well, let's talk about how he's going to do it. He says he's going to declare a national emergency and use military assets to execute his mass deportation plan. What does that look like?

DONALDS: Well, first and foremost, we've been very clear throughout the entire campaign that the first order of business is going to be removing repatriating these criminal illegal aliens almost to the tune of a million of them back to their home countries. That is step one.

Step two, we already talked about making sure that our borders whether it's at --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: But how do you do that? I want some detail there.

DONALDS: Or in -- or in the illegal points that they're not allowed to come through. Say that again? I’m sorry?

RADDATZ: Give me some detail there. How are they going to do this? What's the military going to do?

DONALDS: Well, first of all, when you're talking about military assets being used, that's only in a -- in an extreme last resort. There are more than 6,000 officers who have been -- who have who have dedicated their lives to having to remove illegal aliens from our country, people who already have a legal deportation order but they haven't -- it hasn't been effectuated by Joe Biden.

What Donald Trump is going to do, we're going to repatriate those people using those personnel at ICE and other parts of the -- of the Department of Homeland Security to remove them. I think if you're going to use military assets, that's in the last resorts but that's only for logistical purposes, Martha.

So I think that what we have to be very careful of is not to try to throw out this idea that you're going to have troops in the United States going door to door. That is not going to happen.

RADDATZ: A recent analysis found it would cost about $315 billion and take at least 10 years to deport everyone in the U.S. without legal status. You often talk about the need to cut government spending. So how is this mass deportation going to be paid for?

DONALDS: Well, but, Martha, I will tell you what we already know is, is that the cost of massive illegal immigration to the federal government, to state governments and to local governments is more than $150 billion per year. So if you're going to say that it cost us $300 billion over a decade to repatriate illegal aliens to their home country versus the American taxpayer having to pay more than a trillion dollars over the same decade to keep those illegal aliens in the United States, that is a savings to the American people.

And so, it is important that yes, we are going to have to use resources to repatriate these people back to their countries where they belong but it pales in comparison to the costs of massive illegal immigration in the United States, not just with trying to subsidize people living here, but it's also the crime that has occurred.

You could bring up Rachel Nungaray with the tragedy that happened to her. Laken Riley, the tragedy that's happened to her. Not to mention the displacement of the American people in their own cities when it comes to resources by rampant illegal immigration.

RADDATZ: Congressman --

(CROSSTALK)

DONALDS: As far as I’m concerned, this is a savings for the American people.

RADDATZ: Congressman, quickly if you will, how many undocumented immigrants do you expect President Trump to deport during his four years? There are 11 million, 13 million, how many?

DONALDS: Listen, as far as I’m concerned, stopping the flow is number one. And then at a minimum, I would say just speaking with you anecdotally, it's at a minimum going to be 2 million, but it's going to be more because the amount of people who already have a deportation order, people who are in our country who have committed crimes, people who have already been convicted of murder, they need to go and go immediately.

And then when you have an active deportation process, we do know that there are aliens who are going to want to go back to their home country. They're not going to want to be caught up in the process of dealing with ICE because if you're deported through that process, then you will actually be barred from returning to the United States for a period of 10 years.

RADDATZ: Okay, I’m going to have to have you stop you there.

(CROSSTALK)

DONALDS: -- is that one when you turn off -- Martha, this is -- hold on, Martha, real quick. When you turn off the spigots of opening our borders, when you turn off the spigots of all this aid going to illegal aliens in the United States, and then you have a president of the United States and a government who is serious about repatriating people back to their home country, you will see that the enticement of coming to America is not going to be what it was under Joe Biden.

RADDATZ: Okay, thanks for joining us this morning. We appreciate it, Congressman.

Up next, the round table breaks down the latest on the Trump transition and President Biden's pardon of his son Hunter. We're back in a moment.