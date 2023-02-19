'This Week' Transcript 2-19-23: Secretary Antony Blinken and Sen. Lindsey Graham

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, February 19, 2023 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

RADDATZ: Secretary Blinken and I discussed all these issues yesterday during his trip to Munich. I began by asking him about that high-stakes meeting with China's top diplomat.

ANTONY BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE: We had a very direct, very clear conversation about the Chinese surveillance balloon being sent over our territory in violation of our sovereignty, in violation of international law. I told Wang Yi, my Chinese counterpart, that that action was unacceptable and must never happen again.

We also had an opportunity to talk about the Russian aggression against Ukraine. We're here in Munich, and many of the countries here are focused, as we are, on that aggression. And one of the things that I shared with him was a growing concern on our part that China is considering providing lethal support to Russia and its aggression against Ukraine. And I made clear, as President Biden has, almost from day one with President Xi, that that would have serious consequences in our own relationship.

Finally, it was important for me to underscore the importance of having open lines of communication between us in continuing to engage in direct diplomacy. We have a responsibility to manage the relationship responsibly. I think the world expects that of us. It's also in our interest. And so that's also something I underscored in the meeting with Wang Yi this evening.

RADDATZ: And I will say that Wang Yi has said of the Chinese spy balloon, the whole shootdown incident, that it was absurd and hysterical and said, Cold War mentality is back.

Is that the message you got from him?

BLINKEN: I don't want to characterize what he said to me, Martha, but I think here in Munich too, what we know is, we are not the only ones on the receiving end of the Chinese spy balloons. More than 40 countries have had these balloons go over their territory.

And this goes back some years. This program’s been around for a few years. So, there's a real concern that I'm hearing here from other countries, from allies and partners alike, about this program. And I think countries are -- I was going to say pleased, but pleased is the wrong word. They appreciate the fact that we've exposed it.

RADDATZ: I will assume you’ve got no apology.

BLINKEN: Again, I don't want to characterize what he said, but you're – you’re correct.

RADDATZ: And you talk about this lethal aid. What evidence do you have of that? What makes you think they're about to send lethal aid to the Russians for the war in Ukraine?

BLINKEN: Martha, what I can tell you is this. First of all, from day one, almost quite literally because President Biden spoke to President Xi a couple of weeks into the Russian aggression back last March, and said to him that it would be a deep concern to us if China provided lethal support to Russia or helped in the systematic evasion of sanction. And part of that reason for that conversation going back to last March was, just a few weeks before President Putin and President Xi had met and they talked about a partnership with no limits. And we were very concerned that no limits might including significant support to Russia and its aggression.

We’ve been watching this very, very closely. And, for the most part, China has been engaged in providing rhetorical, political, diplomatic support to Russia, but we have information that gives us concern that they are considering providing lethal support to Russia in the war against Ukraine. And it was important for me to share very clearly with Wang Yi that this would be a serious problem.

RADDATZ: And, Mr. Secretary, I want to go back to the Chinese spy balloon.

Some U.S. officials believe it's possible the Chinese didn't intend for the spy balloon to go to the United States, to cross the United States.

Do you believe that was their intent originally?

BLINKEN: Martha, I can't speak to their original intent. But what I can tell you is this, once over the United States, the balloon attempted to surveil very critical, important military installations. We protected the sensitive information that it was trying to surveil. We, at the same time, got information about the balloon itself as it was traversing the country going west to east. And then, when it was safe to do so, there was no danger to people on the ground, President Biden ordered that it be shot down.

RADDATZ: Okay, there were, of course, those three other balloons. I know President Biden has said he wants to keep America safe, but how can Americans feel safe if we have the most sophisticated weaponry in the world and surveillance, and we thought those three balloons were a threat, not just weather or recreational balloons?

BLINKEN: Martha, here's what's happened. When we began to track the Chinese surveillance balloon, one of the things that we did was to recalibrate our radars and other systems that were looking up in the sky. And as a result, we began to see things that in years past, we simply weren't looking for or looking at, including the objects that were subsequently shot down.

And the difference between the Chinese surveillance balloon and the objects that were shot down afterward is that the Chinese surveillance balloon was flying at about 60,000 feet, did not pose a threat to commercial aviation. The other objects were flying lower, and when we saw them, and within the band that commercial planes might fly in. So the President made a determination that they posed a threat to commercial aviation. And the prudent thing to do was to shoot them down.

RADDATZ: I want to ask you finally about the war in Ukraine, of course, it's the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion. I'm talking to Senator Lindsey Graham in a moment who has advocated for sending fighter jets, long range missiles, whatever Ukraine needs. You've also got the former NATO commander James Stavridis saying: Putin is all in and we should be as well.

Why not give them what they say they need to win this war?

BLINKEN: Martha, every step along the way, even going back to before the Russian aggression, we have been providing Ukrainians with what we believe they need to defend themselves and now to take back territory that was seized by force. If you go back before the aggression started when we saw the storm clouds rising --

RADDATZ: But they say they need fighter jets. They say they need fighter jets, they say they need -- they say they need longer range missiles. So you say you're sending them what you think, not what they think they need?

BLINKEN: No, we're in very close collaboration and coordination with the Ukrainians precisely on this question of what do they need at any given time. But what's very important is this: what we should not do, any of us, is to focus or get fixated on any particular weapons system because the weapon system itself, as important as it is, is not -- is not sufficient. You have to make sure that Ukrainians are trained on the systems that are being provided. You have to make sure that they can maintain them. If they're not trained on them, they can't use them. If they don't know how to maintain them, and they fall apart within a week, it's not going to do a lot of good.

And you also have to make sure that they're using all of these things in a comprehensive way that can be effective on the battlefield. That's been what we've been doing all along.

We're also looking at the next months because what's going on now is this: the Russians are engaged right now in an offensive along the eastern lines trying to push through the Ukrainians. The Ukrainians are holding very strong, the Russians are suffering horrific losses in this effort. Ukraine’s also preparing for a counteroffensive in the spring, and the focus has to be on what will they be able to use and use effectively over the next few months, not the next few years, to make the greatest gain possible against the Russian aggression.

RADDATZ: Okay. Thanks very much for joining us, Mr. Secretary. We appreciate your time.

BLINKEN: Thank you. Good to be with you.

RADDATZ: Joining us now is Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, also in Munich.

Good morning, Senator.

You heard what Secretary Blinken said about the war, and particularly those weapons I know you want to get over there. Your reaction?

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Well, number one: there are 30 United States senators in Munich, along with a big House delegation. Senator McConnell and Schumer both came. Virtually unanimous belief that we should be training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 today so they can get the jets as soon as possible.

The British are training Ukrainian pilots. I believe a decision will be imminent here when we get back to Washington that the administration will start training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16. They need the weapons system.

And let me just stress this -- how can you call this war by Russia a crime against humanity, and that's what the vice president did in Munich -- now, we're talking about Germany. We're talking about the vice president of United States declaring that Russia is involved in crimes against humanity in Germany of all places, you know, echoes of World War II. How can she say that -- and she is correct -- and not give the victim of the crime against humanity the defensive weapons they need to stop the crime?

So we need to do two things quickly, make Russia a state sponsor of terrorism under U.S. law, which would make it harder for China to give weapons to Russia, and we need to start training Ukrainian pilots on the F-16 now.

RADDATZ: I know one of the things the allies have worried about is that it could provoke Russia if you have longer range missiles.

GRAHAM: Right.

RADDATZ: If you have F-16s.

GRAHAM: Yes.

RADDATZ: If you could provoke them anymore.

GRAHAM: Yes. Right.

I don't know, you know, you know, a year ago everybody here was in denial. I was preaching as loud as I could, Putin really means it.

Here's the good news. I've never seen NATO so united. The Germans have stepped up to the plate. There's bipartisan support for winning this war in Ukraine, for giving the Ukrainians the weapons they need to defend themselves.

I'm not worried about provoking Putin. I want to beat him. And how do you beat him? You beat him by giving the Ukrainians the military capability to drive the Russians out of Ukraine. You label Putin’s Russia as a stage sponsor of terrorism. You create international tribunals so we actually can try Putin and his cronies in the international court, like we did after World War II.

Don't worry about provoking Putin, worry about beating him. And I’ve never been more optimistic about winning this war in Ukraine than I am right now. I see solidarity across the aisle in America and across the seas.

RADDATZ: You say you think they'll win this war. How do they win this war, and do they take Crimea?

GRAHAM: Great question. OK. Here's how you win the war. You expel Russia from territory -- in 1994, the Ukrainians gave up the third largest nuclear force on the planet. After the Soviet Union failed, there were like 1,700 nukes in Ukraine. They turned the missiles over to Russia. Russia, the United States and Great Britain said, in exchange for you giving up your nuclear weapons, we will guarantee your territorial integrity, your sovereignty. And the '94 map included Crimea as being part of Ukraine.

So, to not honor that commitment would be tricking the Ukraine, would be rewarding Putin for rewriting agreements involving nuclear weapons. To forgive and forget would be allowing Putin to commit major war crimes on an industrial scale. It would send a signal to China that we're all talk, we're not going to defend Taiwan.

What's at stake here is the rule of law, human decency, and world order. So, here's what I believe. Once you call Russia being engaged in crimes against humanity, you have to have actions consistent with that statement. So I’m looking for this administration to follow up on that statement by designating Russia a state sponsored terrorism under U.S. law. One hundred senators urged the administration to do that. And I’m also urging the administration to start F-16 training now for Ukrainian pilots. Don’t worry about provoking Putin, let’s make sure we beat Putin in Ukraine because he will not stop if we do not.

RADDATZ: And, Senator Graham, I want to turn to China. The U.S. says it does not have a spy balloon program. But given what has happened, are you worried that China has surpassed the U.S. in this so-called near space?

GRAHAM: You know, I’m trying to help the administration. Listen, I like Tony Blinken. And the response about the balloon was slow. But the Chinese are lying. It's not a weather balloon. It's a spy balloon. So, yes, we need to deal with that.

But what Secretary Blinken said is big news to me. He believes that the Chinese are on the verge of providing lethal weapons to Putin. Now, if that happens, the world needs to come down hard on China because if you believe, as I do, and the vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, believes, that Russia is engaged in crimes against humanity in Ukraine, any country that comes to their aid should pay a heavy price. So, that's why we should designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism because if you do that under U.S. law, and China provides lethal weapons, they will get sanctioned.

And to the Chinese, if you jump on the Putin train now, you're dumber than dirt. It would be like buying a ticket on the Titanic after you saw the movie. Don't do this. The most catastrophic thing that could happen to U.S./China relationship, in my opinion, is for China to stop – to start -- to give lethal weapons to Putin in this crime against humanity. That would change everything forever.

RADDATZ: And, Senator Graham, I want to, if we could, quickly here talk about the Georgia grand jury. The grand jury in Georgia investigating allegations that former President Trump tried to overturn the 2020 election.

GRAHAM: Yes.

RADDATZ: The grand jury released this statement. We find by a unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election.

You appeared before that grand jury in November and were asked about a call the Georgia secretary of state said you made to him after the 2020 election. First, do you accept the grand jury conclusion, and do you have any regrets about calling the secretary of state? And any concerns about perjury?

GRAHAM: No concerns about my testimony. The grand jury analysis that there was no widespread fraud in Georgia, I agree with that. I think the voting by mail had problems, but I found no evidence of widespread fraud. And I had to decide as a senator whether or not to validate the Georgia election. I thought it made sense to call up the Georgia secretary of state, and I did. I asked hard questions, but at the end of the day, I voted to certify the election results in Georgia for the 2020 election.

RADDATZ: thanks so much for joining us this morning, Senator Graham. Safe trip back.

GRAHAM: Thank you.