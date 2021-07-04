'This Week' Transcript 7-4-21: Jeff Zients, Gov. Jim Justice & Gen. Austin 'Scott' Miller

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, July 4, 2021 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

RADDATZ: Despite falling short of President Biden’s goal to vaccinate 70 percent of adults by July 4th, this weekend the White House is celebrating progress in the fight against the pandemic.

Here to discuss White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients. Good morning, Mr. Zients.

The administration clearly has much to be proud of this July 4th, but you did miss that goal, largely because of young people. What was the miscalculation there?

JEFF ZIENTS, WHITE HOUSE COVID-19 RESPONSE COORDINATOR: Well, I think, first of all, we do have a lot to celebrate. We are much further along than I think anyone anticipated in this fight against the pandemic.

Two out of three adult Americans, those over 18, have received at least their first dose of the vaccination. Importantly close to 90 percent of people 65 and older have received at least one dose, and about 80 percent are fully vaccinated. That's so important because they were the most vulnerable during the pandemic, during the earlier stages of the pandemic before the vaccinations. They accounted for 80 percent of COVID deaths.

You're right. Younger people, particularly those in their 20s, have felt less vulnerable to the disease and, therefore, less eager to get shots. They were made eligible later so they have not been eligible as long and we continue to see hundreds of thousands of young people vaccinated each week.

But we need to continue to vaccinate everyone, particularly young people, because what we know is if you are vaccinated you're protected. And if you're not vaccinated, you're not protected. And that's particularly important for everyone, including young people, in light of the Delta variant.

So we are going to continue our efforts to vaccinate all Americans by making it easier to get vaccinated, continue to ask -- answer people’s questions about the efficacy and the safety of the vaccines, meeting people where they are, particularly at doctor’s offices --

RADDATZ: But, Mr. Zients --

(CROSSTALK)

ZIENTS: -- will go to ask questions and get vaccines.

RADDATZ: Mr. Zients, but you look at those states which are falling way behind in vaccinations. The doctor we talked to in West Virginia, the governor, our polls even show that 74 percent of those people will probably not or definitely won't get a shot.

So, what does it mean for getting rid of the virus nationwide? Will -- will it continue to be with us indefinitely?

ZIENTS: Well, if you are not vaccinated, you’re vulnerable. You're not protected. And we are seeing increases in cases in those areas in the country where there's lower vaccination rates. So, it's really important that people get vaccinated.

The good news is confidence in the vaccine, those saying they're willing to get vaccinated, has increased across time as more and more people know people who’ve been vaccinated and can see the benefits of being vaccinated.

So, we'll continue to make it even easier to get vaccinated, answer people's questions. It's free. It's convenient. Most pharmacies which are within five miles, 90 percent of Americans, have no appointment walk-up vaccinations.

We'll continue to deploy mobile clinics to bring vaccinations to where people are. And as I said earlier are increasingly available --

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: But what does it mean if they don't?

ZIENTS: -- physician’s (ph) offices, doctor’s offices.

RADDATZ: We know it's easy to get.

ZIENTS: If we don’t get --

RADDATZ: But what does it mean for the nation if we have all these unvaccinated people who say they're just not going to get it?

ZIENTS: Well, we are -- we are vaccinating millions of Americans each week. And we're going to continue to do that. We're going to continue to drive up the vaccination rate and we're optimistic that more and more people will get vaccinated.

If you're vaccinated, you're protected. If you're not vaccinated, you're not protected. And you're putting yourself at risk and your loved ones and those around you at risk.

So, the important thing is for people to get vaccinated as soon as possible. When you're not vaccinated, you need to wear a mask and take these public safety precautions and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

RADDATZ: And, Mr. Zients, there seems to be mixed messaging going on here. The president says he's concerned about the highly contagious delta variant which is contributing to about a 10 percent rise in cases from last week, and yet today, about a thousand people are coming to the White House for a Fourth of July celebration.

Now, I assume they're taking precautions. But is having large crowds gather really the right message right now?

ZIENTS: Well, we've made a lot of progress as a country, as I said earlier. We are much further along than anyone anticipated, with two out of three adult Americans already having received their first dose. That is worthy of celebration.

And the event at the White House is being done in the right way. It's an outdoor event with testing and screening. Vaccinated people are not wearing masks. Unvaccinated people masked. So, it's being done in the right way, consistent with CDC guidelines.

That said, we are doubling down on our efforts. Across the summer months, we will vaccinate millions more people because you need to get vaccinated to be protected against the delta variant, and against this disease overall.

RADDATZ: Thanks so much, Mr. Zients. Happy Fourth.

ZIENTS: And thank you, Martha. Happy Fourth.

And, please, if you're not vaccinated, begin your vaccination routine as soon as possible.