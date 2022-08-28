'This Week' Transcript 8-28-22: Sen. Bernie Sanders & Sen. Roy Blunt

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, August 28, 2022 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC HOST: Let's bring in Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri right now.

Senator, thanks for joining us again on "This Week."

You heard former President Trump in Pierre's piece saying he did nothing wrong. Do you agree with that? Was he right to take these documents to Mar-a-Lago?

SEN. ROY BLUNT (R-MO): Well, I think we need to know more about the documents.

One of the things I was concerned about when I heard about this so-called raid or seizing of these documents was, why hadn't the Intelligence Committee that I’ve been on for my time in the Senate and time in the House, why hadn't we heard anything about this, in fact, if the administration was concerned that there was a national security problem? I got immediately involved with Chairman Warner and Vice Chairman Rubio and said, we need to get a letter out right now to the Justice Department and the director of national intelligence to say if there is a problem, why haven't you told us about that problem?

That hasn't happened yet but the director of national intelligence announced I think on Friday that she's going to be briefing the committee soon and then we'll know what the problem is.

But I will say this, we hadn't been told there was a problem and if this --

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: But, Senator, that's --

BLUNT: -- if there’s a problem, the Oversight Committee should have been told.

STEPHANOPOULOS: That's a fair point and we'll find out why they weren't or what was going on. It was probably to protect the criminal investigation.

But setting that aside, whether or not these documents were classified, was it right for the president to take these government documents which he is supposed to turn over to the National Archives down to Mar-a-Lago?

BLUNT: It was -- you should be careful with classified documents. I’ve had access to documents like that for a long time. I’m incredibly careful.

I was wondering as I was listening to that discussion if the same things were said when Secretary Clinton had documents, when Director Comey had documents, they had them on the Internet which is much more dangerous than having them in a box somewhere.

But everybody needs to be more careful about how these documents --

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator, you're still not answering --

(CROSSTALK)

BLUNT: We need to be sure we don't characterize them differently.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, you’re still not -- you're not answering the question. You were critical of Senator Clinton who actually turned over what she had, turned over all her devices. What we have here is a situation where the president did not turn over these documents.

Can you say whether that was right -- or right or wrong? Do you believe it was right for the president to take those documents to Mar-a-Lago?

BLUNT: He should have turned the documents over and apparently had turned a number of documents over, George. What I wonder about is why this could go on for almost two years and less than 100 days before the election, suddenly, we're talking about this rather than the economy or inflation or even the student loan program you and I were going to talk about today?

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, it went on because the president didn't turn over the documents, correct? He was asked several times. He didn't turn them over. He was subpoenaed, he didn’t respond to the subpoena.

BLUNT: You know, these documents apparently -- good thing they're going to have a special master look at these documents to sort through the documents that the president had every right to have and the documents that he hadn't yet turned over.

I understand he turned over a lot of documents. He should have turned over all of them. I imagine he knows that very well now as well.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Well, he hasn't said that. He said he did nothing wrong.

But I do want to ask you about the president’s -- President Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt.

Your reaction?

BLUNT: Well, I think, one, I’m the first person in my family to graduate from college. I was a university president for four years. Higher education is important. It should impact the way people live their lives.

I just thought it was monumentally unfair -- unfair to people who didn't go to college because they didn't think they could afford it, unfair to people who paid their loans back, unfair to people who got higher education in an area that the government didn't make loans, and just bad economics in addition to that.

I think it's going to have a long-term devastating effect on a student loan program that worked pretty effectively until about ten years ago when the federal government assumed responsibility for that program.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Most economists who looked at it said it's not going to increase inflation.

BLUNT: Well, if that's what they're thinking, most economists are wrong. You can't -- you can't forgive that much debt and assume people won't spend the money for other things. It's certainly going to take about $24 billion that should have been coming into the federal government every year in payments and make that available for more spending.

You know, the president says it's going to grow the economy. So how it doesn't impact inflation and grows the economy, you've got $300 billion to maybe $500 billion going back into the economy in 10 years at a time when the Federal Reserve chairman is saying, we’ve got to do everything we can to slow the economy down.

You don’t slow the economy down by forgiving debt and giving people another $24 billion to spend that they would have been spending paying off the student debt that they borrowed. And when you pay off the student debt that they borrowed, other people have a chance to have that money in the future to use for their opportunity to go to college.

You know, Pell grants matter. I've been one of the great advocates in the Congress for well over a decade of Pell grants that help people go to school who can't afford to go to school. Pell grant recipients are going to be treated differently in this way than others.

But there's a way to do this that's fair to people who have a challenge going to college and doesn't wind up forgiving debt of people who, George, you could have a joint filer, a joint filing where one of the people's currently not working and the other one makes $250,000 and they get $10,000 or $20,000 forgiven by the federal government. That’s just wrong.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator –

BLUNT: The administration had been very hesitant to do this. And here they are doing it right before the election. And I think people know they got their debt forgiven. Other people won't know the impact that has on them or their taxes between now and Election Day.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Blunt, thanks for your time this morning.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We're going to hear now from Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Senator Sanders, thanks for joining us again this morning.

You just heard Senator Blunt right there. He said this program is unfair. It’s going to hurt the economy.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): Well, he's wrong. Sixty percent of the benefits go to people who were on Pell grants, 87 percent of the benefits go to people who are making $75,000 a year.

Look, I know it is shocking, George, to some Republicans that the government actually, on occasion, does something to benefit working families and low-income people. I don't hear any of these Republicans squawking when we give massive tax breaks to billionaires, when we have an effective tax rate today such that the 1 percent are having a lower effective tax rate than working people. We have major corporations in a given year don't pay a nickel in federal taxes. That's OK. But suddenly when we do something for working people, it is a terrible idea.

I was in Boston last week and I was talking to nurses. And these nurses were telling me that they are working in some cases two jobs, outrages hours, partly in order to pay for the student debts that they have accumulated.

So, in my view, the president did the right thing and we have got to be really thinking about higher education in general. And, in my view, at a time when hundreds of thousands of bright, young people can't even afford to go to college, if we're going to be competitive in a global economy, we need to make public colleges and universities tuition-free.

STEPHANOPOULOS: As you know, Senator Sanders, it's not just Democrats – I mean Republicans who have criticized this program. Several of your Democratic colleagues who are up for re-election this year have criticized it as well. Michael Bennet said President Biden should have included a plan to pay for it. Catherine Cortez Mastro, she says it doesn't address the root cause of college affordability. And to your point, Tim Ryan is running for senate in Ohio, said it's unfair to those with student loans who -- without student loans who are struggling to make ends meet. Working people.

SANDERS: Well, the truth is, in a sense that criticism is correct but the answer is not to deny help to people who cannot deal with these horrendous student debts, who were delaying getting married, delaying even having children. The answer is that maybe, just maybe, we want to have a government that works for all working people and not just the people on top.

So, the answer, I think, is to say, yes, if you are a working person right now, you're worried about what happens to you when you are retiring. Well, maybe we should demand that the wealthiest people in this country start paying their fair share of taxes so we can expand Social Security, improve the benefits and protect those workers. Maybe we should raise the minimum wage to a living wage for lower-income workers. Maybe we should do what every other major country on earth does, George and guarantee health care to all people as a human right rather than spending twice as much per capita on health care as other countries and leaving 70 million Americans uninsured and underinsured. Maybe we should have the courage to take on the drug companies and not pay ten times more for a particular drug than they do in other countries.

So the answer is not to do what Republicans want to do is, like, "Oh, it's unfair to this person because we're helping that person." The answer is maybe to create a government where -- which works for all people and not just for wealthy campaign contributors.

And, by the way, George...

(CROSSTALK)

SANDERS: ... you know, we don't talk about this enough. We've got to deal with this massive income and wealth inequality. Three people on top owning more wealthy than the bottom half of American society. That's some of the issues that we've got to deal with.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You can't address any of those without more Democrats in the Senate. How are you feeling about the midterms right now?

We know there are a lot of headwinds for Democrats, but there have been some successes over the course of the summer.

SANDERS: Yeah, I think that what the Supreme Court did in saying to every woman in America, "You can't control your own body; your state government will make a decision on this most personal matter of an abortion, I think that the American people are saying, "Excuse me, in America, in the year 2022, women will make that decision." And I think that decision is going to reverberate very poorly for Republicans who think that women do not have a right to control their own bodies.

I think the gun violence that we have seen is also going to play a role. People understand, whether you're Democrats or Republicans, that we need common-sense gun safety legislation.

So I think there is a reasonable chance that Democrats will retain control over the Senate. I certainly hope we get more than 50 in the Senate, that we get at least 52, so we can start going forward and protecting working people in a way we have not been able to do up to now.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You heard Senator Blunt on former President Trump's legal exposure right now. Your take on the affidavit?

SANDERS: Well, my take is there's something a little bit absurd when it appears that we have a former president who was taking highly classified documents to his own residence. I mean, it's just incomprehensible to me. But then again, when we talk about President Trump, it's -- there's a lot of incomprehensible things.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Senator Sanders, thanks for your time this morning.

SANDERS: Thank you.