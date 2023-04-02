'This Week' Transcript 4-2-23: Joe Tacopina, Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Eric Schmidt

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, April 2, 2023 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC "THIS WEEK" ANCHOR: Let’s bring in Donald Trump’s attorney now, Joe Tacopina.

Joe, thanks for joining us this morning.

JOE TACOPINA, ATTORNEY FOR DONALD TRUMP: Thanks, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Why don’t you start off by giving us some insight into what President Trump is thinking and feeling right now.

TACOPINA: He’s gearing up for a battle. You know, this is something that, obviously, we believe is a political persecution and I think people on both sides of the aisle believe that. It’s a complete abuse of power. He’s a tough guy, George, as you know, and he’s someone who’s going to be ready for this fight. We’re ready for this fight. And I look forward to moving this thing along as quickly as possible to exonerate him.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What evidence do you have that –

TACOPINA: This fight (INAUDIBLE) seems to be doing in the polls (ph).

STEPHANOPOULOS: What evidence do you have that Democrats see this as political persecution?

TACOPINA: What – sorry, what’s that?

STEPHANOPOULOS: What evidence do you have that Democrats see this as political persecution? You said people on both sides of the aisle see this as political persecution.

TACOPINA: Oh, yes. I mean this – I mean, look, there’s been – there’s – not only articles have come out from “The New York Times,” “Financial Times” and whatnot saying this would be a grave miscarriage of justice, a mistake to bring this case, but I've heard Democrats coming out on various talk shows and radio shows and whatnot saying that this is not the case. No that they’re supporting Donald Trump or embracing him, but that’s what I – that’s my point all along, George, it shouldn’t matter what side of the aisle you sit. If you’re an American, and you’re concerned about rule of law, there should be no scenario where you want this to happen, because we all know, and if you’re intellectually (ph) honest, we all know that had Donald Trump not been Donald Trump and was John Smith, this case never would have been brought.

If he was not running for re-election, there is no way this case would have been brought. This case is not even legally sufficient. Factually, it’s a joke. And it won’t survive a challenge of law in the courtroom.

STEPHANOPOULOS: He –

TACOPINA: You’ve had federal prosecutors look at this case and – go ahead, George.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You can’t know that for sure. No one’s seen the charges. There are at least 24 charges according to most reports, perhaps up to 34.

TACOPINA: Right.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You haven’t seen the charges. I haven’t seen the charges.

TACOPINA: Right.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You don’t know what’s behind that right now.

TACOPINA: Oh, I do know, George. I mean, come on, you – look, they could extrapolate counts and make one thing into five counts and say, you know, this check – each individual check’s account or each entry’s account, but we all – we do all know that it has to do with a confidential settlement agreement, a completely legal confidential settlement agreement with Stormy Daniels, her attorney, Michael Cohen, her – and her attorney signed that together. Donald Trump did not. We do know it has to do with that. So, that’s what this is about. And – and the entries into the legers would be misdemeanors. And they’re not even false. But they would be misdemeanors and way past the statute of limitations.

So, you had to cobble some misdemeanors together to show that it was done with intent to cover up another crime, and that crime will be a violation of federal campaign law, which the FEC did not happen, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District said did not happen. So, I really am – I'm not going to be shocked to see what’s in this indictment. I'm going to be curious, of course. But we do know that the counts revolve around the interaction with his settlement agreement with Stormy Daniels.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What should we expect to see on Tuesday exactly?

TACOPINA: That’s a great question, George. I – you know, this is unprecedented. I don’t know. I've done a million arrangements in that courthouse with celebrities and whatnot, but this is a whole different thing. We have Secret Service involved. I understand they’re closing the courthouse for the afternoon. I just don’t know what to expect to see. Hopefully what I – what I hope is that we get in and out of there as quickly as possible, that it’s at the end of the day, a typical arrangement, where we stand before the judge, we say, not guilty, we set schedules to file motions and whatnot or discovery and we move forward and get out of there.

I mean, look, I understand there’s, you know, a lot of emotion on both sides of the aisle here. For me, as a litigatory, as a lawyer, I want this to be done as smoothly and quickly as possible and begin this fight to do really – to put justice back on course to the degree we’ve had because I've said, once the rule of law falls in this country or is stretched so far to try and get a political opponent, it’s often hard to get that rule of law back to its original shape.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Will President Trump hold a press conference on Tuesday following the arraignment?

TACOPINA: I – George, honestly, I can’t answer that question. I don’t know what the president’s plans are. We’ve been speaking, but, you know, he – he – he does Trump better than anybody. And he’s not afraid to speak. He’s not afraid to encounter confrontation. But, again, I think that’s a decision he’ll make, his PR team will make and maybe even the Secret Service in conjunction with that. But – but we’ll have to wait and see.

STEPHANOPOULOS: “Bloomberg” is reporting that your team may seek to move the trial to Staten Island. Is that on the table?

TACOPINA: No, that – I mean he – here’s what’s on the table. Everything’s on the table. I – I read that article and I – I chuckled. I mean there’s been no discussion of that whatsoever. We haven’t seen – like you pointed out earlier, we haven’t seen the indictment yet. It’s way to premature to start worrying about venue changes until we really see the indictment and grapple with the legal issues.

And there’s – before you make motions like venue changes, you have to do some – some research. We’re way to early to start deciding what motions we’re going to file or not file and – and we do need to see the indictment and get to work. I mean, look, this is the beginning.

STEPHANOPOULOS: President Trump – but President Trump has attacked the judge. Is that your team’s official legal position? Do you believe the judge is biased?

TACOPINA: No, I don’t believe the judge is biased. I mean the president is entitled to his own option.

Look, he’s been the victim of a political persecution. You – you know, I – George, you don’t have to subscribe to it. I honestly don’t care. It’s a fact. It is a fact because anyone other than Donald Trump would not have been prosecuted for this ridiculous, factual scenario. That’s why we --

STEPHANOPOULOS: But if you don’t believe the president – the judge is biased, why is the president saying so?

TACOPINA: I'm – you’re interviewing me, George, right? I'm not speaking for anyone else except me.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But you’re his attorney.

TACOPINA: Yes, I'm – but I'm his attorney but I'm myself. I – I don’t – I'm not his PR person. I'm not his spokesperson. He’s entitled to his own opinion. And what he’s been through, quite frankly, I don’t blame him for feeling the way he feels. You’re asking me my opinion. Do I think the judge is biased. Of course not. How could I subscribe to that when I've had no interactions with this judge that would lead me to believe he’s biased.

So the answer to that – your question is – my response is, absolutely not.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Joe Tacopina, thanks very much.

TACOPINA: OK, George, thank you.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC "THIS WEEK" ANCHOR: We’re joined now by Eric Schmidt, co-author of the book, “The Age of A.I.”

Eric, thank you for coming in this morning.

You’ve really been at the forefront of this debate for quite a while right now. Break down both the promise and the peril of A.I.

ERIC SCHMIDT, FORMER CEO & CHAIRMAN, GOOGLE & CO-AUTHOR, 'THE AGE OF A.I.': Well, image a world where you have an A.I. doctor that makes everyone healthier in the whole world. Imagine a world where you have an A.I. tutor that increases the educational capability of everyone in every language globally. These are remarkable. And these technologies, which are generally known as large language models, are clearly going to do this. But, at the same time, they face extraordinary – we face extraordinary new challenges from these things, whether it’s the deep face (ph) that you’ve discussed, or what happens when people fall in love with their A.I. tutor? What happens when –

STEPHANOPOULOS: We all saw that crazy “New York Times” article.

SCHMIDT: Yes, in fact, I'm not too worried about “The New York Times” reporter, who was married, having the A.I. system try to get him to leave his wife. That was just an error in the computer. But I'm much more worried about the use in biology, or in cyberattacks, or in that sort of thing, and especially in manipulating the way the body politic works, and in particular how democracies work.

STEPHANOPOULOS: And this is happening far faster than most of us realize.

SCHMIDT: ChatGPT hit 100 million users in two months. It took Gmail five years to do the same thing. The diffusion of this technology is so fast I can’t even keep up and it’s all I do.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So talk about the impact on politics.

SCHMIDT: Well, let’s think about it. From birth, all of us are taught to believe what we hear and what we see. You can now generate things using computers that sound incredibly authentic. You saw that in the piece from Rebecca. And you can also generate pictures that are as authentic as you could possibly see with your own eyes.

And, furthermore, technologies, like the Magerny (ph) one are open source. So if you put in a rule that that technology has to mark itself. It has to say, hey, I'm a fake, so the other computers know it’s fake. How do you know that that facility has not been taken out of the software?

So, we, collectively, in our industry, face a reckoning of, how do we want to make sure this stuff doesn’t harm but just helps.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But is there any way that the industry can actually come together to do something about that?

SCHMIDT: Well, historically there have been a couple of moments, after the nuclear age, after the recominent (ph) DNA age, the scientists and the political leaders came together with appropriate restrictions. This is the time for the people in my industry, the government, economists, philosophers to understand this.

What happened with social media is we, including myself, just offered social media because we had a simple model of how humans would use social media. But, instead, look at how social media was used to interfere in elections, to cause harm. People have died over social media. No one meant that as goal, and yet it happened. How do we prevent that with this technology.

And, remember, another thing about these large (ph) language models is, as they get larger, they have what is called emergent behavior. We don’t know what they’re going to do. If you and I are having a big argument, a big fight, I know you’re human. I know you’re – you have children and a family and a mother and a father and all that. If I'm having an argument with A.I., I don’t know its prominence (ph). I don’t know its theory of mind. I don’t know how far it will go to win.

STEPHANOPOULOS: So, what should we do right now?

SCHMIDT: The – right – right now, first, the government’s got to figure out how it wants to talk to us about this. Second, our industry’s got to get an organization or a set of organizations to discuss how to put appropriate guardrails in place to keep these things in alignment. Everyone’s focused on bias, which is certainly a problem and it’s being worked on. But the real problem is that when these systems are used to manipulate people’s day-to-day lives, literally the way they think, what they choose and so forth, it affects how democracies work.

STEPHANOPOULOS: What would a guardrail look like?

SCHMIDT: Well, today, again, OpenAI and ChatGPT use a technology called RLHS (ph) where they actually used humans to actually box (ph) it. So they had this raw thing – think of it as a child without any training, right, and it’s rough and it’s smart and it’s clever and they put – they had humans essentially say, don’t go here, don’t go there. If you ask it a nasty question, it will say no. Those systems, which are now, they’re only six months old, are working. We need to make sure that they get built and they get stuck and they can’t get out.

One company I know of took a constitution and put it inside the training and said, you, Mr. Large (ph) Language Model, I'm sorry I'm (INAUDIBLE), the computer, you can’t violate your own self constitution, and it programed it that way.

So this hope that we can some up with training mechanisms and algorithms that will prevent the worse uses of (INAUDIBLE).

STEPHANOPOULOS: It’s really hard, though, for us to wrap our head around the scare of this change, isn’t it?

SCHMIDT: Yes, I've never seen – I've done this for 50 years. I've never seen something happen as fast as this. And it partly is because the technology is there and partly because there’s so much money and so many people. Hundreds of thousands of people.

Another way to think about it is, you and I sit there and say, oh, OK, well, it’s just three or four companies, we’ll talk to them and so forth. That’s not how it works. There’s an enormous number of people and ever country is involved with this. So even if the U.S. fixed it, how do we get the other 197 countries to get it right too.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Eric Schmidt, thanks very much.

SCHMIDT: Thank you.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We’ll be right back.