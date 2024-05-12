'This Week' Transcript 5-12-24: Sen. Chris Coons & Rep. Michael McCaul

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, May 12, 2024 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: So what does it mean for what happens next in this conflict, I'm joined now by Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware.

Good to see you this morning, Senator.

These huge bombs that the president is now pausing have already been used by the Israelis in Gaza, causing massive destruction. Civilian casualties. And yet the State Department report says there is not enough information to conclude they violated any international law.

Are you satisfied with that conclusion?

SEN. CHRIS COONS, (D) DELAWARE & (D) FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE: Well, Martha, thanks for a chance to be on with you again.

Let’s be clear about what that report also concludes, which is that because of how Hamas has conducted itself in this horrifying conflict that began with their tragic barbarous attack on 1,200 civilians in which they also killed 45 Americans on October 7th.

Because Hamas embeds its fighters and its war piles and its stockpiles underneath civilian targets, beneath hospitals and mosques and schools, the report by the State Department says it’s difficult to conclude whether the unacceptably high civilian death toll is because of Hamas and its strategies and tactics, or because of Israel and how they’ve conducted this conflict.

I do think it bears repeating every time we talk about this, that Hamas started this conflict and Hamas, and their conduct, has largely driven the humanitarian crisis that continues in Gaza.

RADDATZ: No question that Hamas started this on October 7th. But again, what you’ve seen is massive destruction, civilian casualties. Some estimates of 14,000 children killed.

Are you happy with the conclusions of the report? The conclusions I just read you.

COONS: Well, what matters more than the conclusions of the report, Martha, is what we do. What the United States does with our close and trusted ally Israel.

Privately, over many months, President Biden has urged, has cautioned Prime Minister Netanyahu and his far-right government to not go into Rafah at scale without first allowing for civilians, the million refugees who have moved down to Rafah at the direction of the IDF and are now trapped up against the hard border with Egypt, because Egypt will not allow any of them in.

What matters, Martha, is whether the next stage of this conflict against Hamas, which Israel has every right to carry out, allows for civilians to get out of the way of any future attack on Rafah. And that’s what President Biden has said now publicly, as well as privately, to our trusted ally, Israel is, you can continue this war against Hamas, but if you’re going to use our munitions and continue to have our support, you have to do it in a way that minimizes civilian casualties.

RADDATZ: Senator – Senator Coons, I know – I –

COONS: And that means, not that you’ve encircled Rafah, pausing and allowing civilians to move forward.

RADDATZ: Senator – Senator –

COONS: One thing I also know, just how hard President Biden is working to achieve a hostage deal and a ceasefire. That’s the other path forward here, Martha.

RADDATZ: Which has been paused, of course.

Senator, I want to go back to the report.

Your Democratic senate colleague, Chris Van Hollen, said, “the administration ducked all the hard questions about making the actual determination. I think what they are trying to do is make clear that they recognize how bad the situation is but they don’t want to have to take any action to hold the Netanyahu government accountable for what’s happening.”

Your Response?

COONS: Well, I disagree. I think President Biden has taken forceful action. So much so there’s been a lot of blowback for his recent public statement. And I'll remind you, other American presidents have done the same thing when a close, trusted partner isn’t listening to private admonitions. It was President Reagan who repeatedly paused the delivery of F-16s when then Prime Minister Menachem Begin carried out a strike against a Syrian nuclear complex and invaded southern Lebanon and conducted the war in southern Lebanon in a way that raised real concerns about the civilian consequences. So, for my colleague and friend, Senator Van Hollen, to say that there’s been no consequences and no forceful action by President Biden, I think, misses the point here, that President Biden has, over and over, urged the far right government of Prime Minister Netanyahu to take the appropriate action –

RADDATZ: So – so, Senator –

COONS: And have now publicly said what the consequences will be.

RADDATZ: So, Senator, what is the line from moving from inconsistent to illegal?

COONS: I think we’ll be looking closely at the path forward that Prime Minister Netanyahu chooses in the days ahead. Whether he will use American-supplied munitions to bomb and invade and attack Rafah and the million civilians who are there in order to get at the Hamas fighters who are buried in tunnels deep in east Rafah, or whether he will move ahead with allowing those civilians to be relocated in accordance with a plan developed with the United States, a plan that isn’t yet fully acceptable to us, or, my preferred outcome, whether the months of work to make ready a deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel that will allow for a ceasefire, a hostage release and a resolution to the Arab-Israeli conflict and a regional security architecture that will deliver long-term security for Israel against Iran.

RADDATZ: And what –

COONS: Martha, I'll remind you and your viewers, it was just three weeks ago that President Biden ably came to Israel's defense, in partnership with the British, the French, the Saudis and the Jordanians when Iran launched 300 missiles and drones at Israel. It’s clear we are willing to strongly defend Israel, but he’s urging president – excuse me, Prime Minister Netanyahu to choose the path of peace that’s right in front of him, that requires reaching a deal with regional actors.

RADDATZ: Senator, if – if – if Netanyahu, Prime Minister Netanyahu, does go in with a full-scale assault on Rafah, what do you think the president should do? We’ve heard his warnings.

COONS: I think we will act. And I think this will be up to the president in exactly what way he will act.

But I’ll remind you, there’s precedent for this. President Reagan was – was in a position with (INAUDIBLE).

RADDATZ: Again, you – you – you remind us for that. But what – what do you mean he will act? He’ll stop weapons? He’ll stop more weapons?

COONS: Yes.

RADDATZ: How many weapons? All weapons?

COONS: I'm clear (ph) that we will not abandon Israel. He will not stop providing defensive systems to Israel.

Look, Hezbollah continues to attack Israel in the north. Just last night there was more rockets and shells coming into the north of Israel. I don’t believe we will leave Israel defenseless at all.

RADDATZ: So, you’re saying he’ll stop offensive weapons? Not defenseless, but you talk about specifically defensive weapons. So are you saying offensive weapons should be stopped?

COONS: Look, I think whatever munitions, such as the 2,000 bombs that have previously been used in Gaza, that are supplied only by the United States, and that can cause massive civilian casualties may well be paused.

It is tragic that we’re at this point. And, Martha, I want to conclude by saying that I hope Prime Minister Netanyahu is thinking about his legacy. Right now his legacy is the huge, strategic and defensive failure of October 7th and his legacy could be a real gap, a break in the long, strong, bipartisan, strategic relationship between the United States and Israel. I think that would be tragic. His legacy could instead be achieving regional security and peace for Israel. But that require him doing something he hasn’t done before, which is to be willing to negotiate, to release the hostages and to reach out to the Saudis and move forward with a humanitarian ceasefire before finishing the job against Hamas and to find a path forward for Palestinian self-governance.

I recognize that’s hard for the prime minister because he has members of his cabinet who virlently (ph) oppose any such action.

RADDATZ: Senator, I'm going to have to stop you there.

COONS: (INAUDIBLE) that could leave a legacy of peace.

RADATZ: OK, thank you so much for joining us this morning, Senator.

MARTHA RADDATZ, ABC “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: -- slammed the administration for withholding some weapons and you slammed the State Department report.

Do you see any evidence that it is reasonable to access as the State Department found that there are instances in the use of those weapons, those big bombs, especially, that are inconsistent with international law?

REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL, (R) TEXAS & (R) FOREIGN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE CHAIR: There’s -- there’s a lot of confusion about what’s happening on the ground. I can tell you the weapons we approved, I signed off on all foreign military sales, myself, the ranking member, and the chairman and ranking member in the Senate. So, that’s four in the Congress.

We also passed an appropriations package. What we’re worried about is a sort of defiance of congressional intent here that we have passed these weapons out of Congress and now, the president’s holding them back.

I would say most of these weapons, to answer your question, are precision guided weapons. And that means precise, and that means that it spares civilian casualties because the targeting is so precise.

As you noted --

RADDATZ: Congressman, we’re talking about 2,000-pound bombs here. The U.S. rarely uses 2,000-pound bombs. The radius can be a thousand feet. If you look at the casualties there, if you look at the craters, if you look at the investigations, those 2,000-pound bombs caused civilian casualties. Again, the U.S. rarely uses them and especially population centers. You have no problem with them doing that?

MCCAUL: I -- you know, the precision-guided weapons, I think the problem, Martha, is that Hamas --

RADDATZ: You keep saying precision-guided, that would be a term, but again, the blast radius is enormous.

MCCAUL: Well, I -- the problem is Hamas embed itself with its people and they put themselves as human shields to attack. And they are the ones blocking a lot of this aid that they’re trying to get in. They destroyed Erez. They destroyed, you know, the checkpoint going from Israel into the Gaza, into Rafah itself.

And it’s really hard to deal -- to concern (ph) with an enemy like that. I give you the kill ratio number --

RADDATZ: Let me just say that. I --

MCCAUL: Yeah.

RADDATZ: You say human shields, without question they are doing that. And Senator Coons said the same thing. They are being used as human shields. They’re in these tunnels.

But would you be comfortable if U.S. troops were in Gaza, say, and doing the same thing with that enormous amount of casualties, the destruction of that? We didn’t use 2,000-pound bombs in Mosul when we were going after ISIS. We didn’t destroy Kabul. We didn’t destroy Kandahar.

So, would you be comfortable if this was a U.S. operation, US. military as well?

MCCAUL: Well, I think you’ve got comparison. It’s what happened in Iraq, in Mosul and Fallujah, where the kill ratio between ISIS-K and civilian was five ISIS-K or five -- I’m sorry, one ISIS-K to five civilian. And in this case, it’s two civilian to one Hamas.

So, it’s actually the civilian --

RADDATZ: And where those -- where those from? The statistics?

MCCAUL: That’s what we gathered, you know?

(CROSSTALK)

RADDATZ: Two-to-one, you’ve --

MCCAUL: Yeah, those are the facts and figures that we have. That’s actually lower than what America did in Iraq.

RADDATZ: Again, people that I talked to who were in Iraq, who were in Afghanistan, know -- members of the military, say we would not do a war like this. And if it were mistakes made, they would admit it.

MCCAUL: Right. I know there are CentCom commanders working with them. Here’s what I object to, Martha, is to say blunt -- just point blank that we are not going to give weapons to Israel if they invade Rafah.

Now, of course, you want the conditions with humanitarian to be in place. Of course, you want the tents (ph) in place. But to say that you cannot Rafah, we’re telling the Israelis, dictating their military strategy, this is the last point, the last step in the completion of their military objective, and for us to step in and say, no, you can’t go into Rafah and finish the job, I think, is tantamount to an arms embargo.

It’s also very similar for us to say in World War II, hey -- like my dad’s generation, you can invade all the way up to Berlin, but you can’t go in to Berlin to finish the job.

And Chris Coons is right. Until we do that, we will never have the resolution, the peace resolution that I think everybody wants.

RADDATZ: Do you think what President Biden has done, pausing those weapons, would really make a difference? The Israelis basically say they have everything they need right now, even for a full scale assault. So, why did this pause really matter in terms of Rafah if that is, in fact, what they decide to do?

MCCAUL: Well, it may not matter, I know it doesn’t matter with respect to Israel. Netanyahu said and I talked to him, I’m going to do this alone if I have to. You know where it matters, Martha, is a signal and a message we’re sending to the rest of the world that you can’t count on the United States, you can’t trust the United States, that our allies, right, our allies and our enemies see this as well.

So, if our allies and friends see this as a trust issue, if the Saudi say part of this peace deal, we want to buy a military equipment from the United States, how are they going to trust us? And the rest of the world looks at this, Iran looks at this, Yahya Sinwar got a victory by this administration without a shot fired from him.

And I think Russia and China are right there looking at this, too.

RADDATZ: You regularly invoked former or invoked former President Ronald Reagan. You heard Senator Coons bring up the fact that he paused weapons to Israel as well. You constantly asked yourself, what would Ronald Reagan do? That’s what Ronald Reagan did.

MCCAUL: Well, I think, look, in this case, to say -- look, I’m all for the humanitarian piece here. And that can be done. But I am not for saying -- and what the president said is different. He said I -- if they go into Rafah, I’m not supplying the weapons, period. He didn’t say something else. That’s what he said.

And I have to go by his words because you know what? They’re not giving us any information. State Department, this administration, have been -- not been transparent. They’ve been hiding the eighth ball and that’s what he said.

RADDATZ: Just -- just quickly if you can. You heard Tess Ingram. You heard the horrible situation on the ground. Are you comfortable when you see those pictures of children? And estimates are 14,000 children have died. Are you comfortable with that?

MCCAUL: No, I’m not at all. I mean, it is heartbreaking. You know, war, as I say, is hell. That war is messy.

But Israel didn’t start this war. Hamas started this war. And Israel is going to finish this war.

And until Rasas -- Hamas is eradicated, we can’t get to the peaceful solution, and I think that’s my -- my biggest concern. But, yeah, my heart goes out. I saw a video today of Hamas killing their own people, Palestinian children trying to get food out of the trucks.

RADDATZ: Okay. We’re going to stop it there. Thanks for coming in this morning, Congressman.

MCCAUL: Thanks, Martha.