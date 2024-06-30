'This Week' Transcript 6-30-24: Sen. Chris Coons, Steve Bannon & Anthony Fauci

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, June 30, 2024 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

JONATHAN KARL, ABC "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: Joining me now is Delaware Senator Chris Coons, a national co-chair of the Biden-Harris campaign.

Senator Coons, thank you for joining us.

I assume you have spoken to the president since that debate. What is he telling you about his performance?

SEN. CHRIS COONS, (D) DELAWARE & BIDEN-HARRIS CAMPAIGN NATIONAL ADVISORY BOARD CO-CHAIR: It’s great to be on with you this morning, John.

And as that clip just showed, he was comfortable, he was proud that he gave a strong speech at a campaign event in North Carolina. He gave a strong speech in New York. He’s had a great few days, and it’s building on a great few years. No one has been a stronger and more consequential president in my lifetime than Joe Biden.

And, Jonathan, as you’ve seen over many years, it is always a bad bet to bet against Joe Biden. I was with him when he announced in Philadelphia in 2019, and most of my colleagues said, oh, he’s too centrist, he’s too white, he’s too moderate. And I was with him in New Hampshire when folks counted him out in the primaries. And I was with him when he was sworn in as president. And he gave a stirring speech, trying to call us together after the three crisis he inherited from Donald Trump. A crisis of a pandemic that was mishandled, an economy that was heading straight down and, frankly, the assault on the Capitol on January 6th, which led to a crisis of democracy.

And I was with him when he got done the big bipartisan things he said he would do, signing into law an infrastructure bill, signing into law an investment in manufacturing, signing into law a bill to bring down prescription drugs and to combat climate change. Joe Biden has an incredible record, and he knows, as the American people do, that when you get knocked down, you get back up and you fight harder. That’s what he’s planning to do.

KARL: But – but, Senator, as – as you have obviously seen, there is a loud course of people that agree with a lot of what you just said, who were so alarmed by Biden's debate performance that they say it’s time for him to drop out of the race.

I want to read you just three from the pages of “The New York Times” editorial page. Tom Friedman said, “To give America the greatest shot possible of deterring the Trump threat in November, the president has to come forward and declare that he will not be running for re-election and is releasing all of his delegates for the Democratic National Convention.” “The New York Times” editorial board, “To make a call for a new Democratic nominee this late in the campaign is a decision not taken lightly, but it reflects the scale and the seriousness of Mr. Trump’s challenge to the values and institutions of this country and the inadequacy of Mr. Biden to confront them.” And Maureen Dowd, another columnist, “He,” Biden, “is jeopardizing the democracy he says he wants to save.”

Now, these are all people who want to stop Donald Trump. Not stop Joe Biden. Is the president listening whatsoever to what these people, who have supported him, are saying?

COONS: Look, Jon, the most important swing state is Pennsylvania. That’s where I campaigned all day yesterday. And the most important newspaper in Pennsylvania is “The Philadelphia Inquirer.” And they said after that campaign debate, the folks, the leaders of a political party who ought to be going to their nominee and saying, you have no business running for president is Republicans who should be telling Donald Trump to drop out of this race after the torrent of lies and vengeance and anger that he unleashed on that debate stage.

I think the “The Philadelphia Inquirer” got it right and “The New York Times” got it wrong.

KARL: But – but – but I'm not asking you who got it right or wrong. I'm asking you, is President Biden at all listening to, considering, what these people are writing? Again, allies of him in the past who were pleading with him to step out of the race. Is he – is he – does he hear it? How’s he reacting to that?

COONS: Well, the folks that you’re citing there, Jonathan, are “The New York Times” editorial page.

KARL: Well, you know it’s not limited to “The New York Times.”

COONS: There is not one single senior Democrat, there’s not a single governor, there’s not a single senator, there’s not obviously his vice president who endorses him and supports him.

I'll remind you, Donald Trump’s biggest distinction from Joe Biden is the views of those closest to him. Don’t take my word for it. Donald Trump’s own vice president, chief of staff, secretary of defense, and national security adviser all refuse to support him and have said he is unfit to serve as president again.

The stakes of this race couldn’t be higher. And the only Democrat who’s ever beaten Donald Trump is Joe Biden.

KARL: Well, let me –

COONS: He is our candidate for November. And he has the best shot to beat him.

KARL: Well, let me ask, you don’t think that Joe Biden is the only Democrat that can beat Donald Trump, do you?

COONS: I think he’s the only Democrat who can beat Donald Trump.

KARL: Really?

COONS: And let me tell you, he had the single best day of grassroots fundraising after the debate. The first poll that we saw after the debate showed Joe Biden gaining ground on Donald Trump.

I understand there’s a lot of hand wringing and concern and pearl clutching amongst the commentariat. That’s great. That’s expected, frankly.

I remember the 2022 midterms. Every editorial page was saying we were going to hit a red wave. It was going to be a bloodbath. We’d lose four or five seats in the Senate.

I went and met with Joe Biden to express my concerns that his focus on democracy, his focus on the threats to democracy by the Republicans running for Senate and secretary of state were too great. He said, Chris, have confidence in the American people. They’re seeing this clearly.

He was right. I was wrong.

KARL: Do – do they –

COONS: We won those midterms decisively and added to our majority in the Senate.

KARL: Do – do the president’s advisers – his political advisers, the campaign, do they bear any responsibility for what happened Thursday? They, obviously, had six days to prepare the president. They designed these rules, these rules that were – that were asked for by the campaign and – and accepted by – by the Trump campaign without change, do – do those advisers bear some responsibility? This was, and I think you would acknowledge, this was a bad night for Biden. Do they bear responsibility?

COONS: Look, I think it was a weak debate performance by President Biden. He had a scratchy, roughy voice. Excuse me, scratchy, rough voice. He answered a few questions in ways that were not the most forceful.

But I think, side by side, Donald Trump had a horrifying debate performance where, yes, he spoke plainly, but what he said was lie after lie after lie that left most of those who watched either confirmed in their opinion to vote for Joe Biden or alarmed at the prospect of Donald Trump.

The polling I've seen after the debate has actually moved in the direction of Joe Biden.

So, I do think it’s for Joe Biden to make any decision about his campaign, his debate prep, his path forward. But I was reassured that the next day we would see the Joe Biden who I've seen day in and day out on the world stage, who gave a compelling, strong speech on the beaches of Normandy, who was in command of the room at the G-7 in Italy.

KARL: OK.

COONS: And on that campaign stage in North Carolina, I saw a forceful, engaged and capable Joe Biden.

KARL: All right.

COONS: That’s the president I've served with. That’s the candidate who’s going to carry us to victory in November.

KARL: All right, Senator Coons, thank you very much for joining us.

COONS: Thank you.

KARL: Up next, the powerhouse roundtable, including someone who planned to vote for Biden, who now says he should step aside.

And later, my interview with Trump confidant Steve Bannon. He’s set to report to federal prison tomorrow. Find out what he says about Trump’s plans for retribution. We’re back in just two minutes.

JONATHAN KARL: So I saw recently while you were on the air doing your show Donald Trump called

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

STEVE BANNON: Hey Mr. President, I’m live on TV I’ll call you back

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: How often are you talking to him?STEVE BANNON: I don't want to talk details. But we keep we keep in pretty good contact. A lot of things we talked about end up in the speeches. So we talk frequently enough.

KARL (VOICEOVER): Steve Bannon’s worldview echoes loudly in Trump's speeches with retribution – a central theme of Bannon’s War Room -- a cornerstone of the Trump campaign.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (MARCH 4, 2023): In 2016 I declared ‘I am your voice.’ Today I add – I am your warrior, I am your justice and for those who have been wronged and betrayed, I am your retribution. I am your retribution.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: Some of those who served Trump and crossed him say they're worried. Stephanie Grisham, who was the communications director, the press secretary, communications director for — Chief of Staff for the First Lady —

BANNON: You’re not talking about people like that. That’s ridiculous.

KARL: She says that she's worried about being charged with treason.

BANNON: That’s — that’s, that’s absurd. I'm talking about people in positions of authority. For instance Esper—

KARL: Andrew McCabe the

BANNON: 100% he does

KARL: He says he might have to leave the country,

BANNON: He ought to be very worried. He's definitely going to be investigated. So is Comey. So is Esper. I believe Milley will. People look at what happened in look what happened–

KARL: Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chief — former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff?

BANNON: Yes, because look at the conver — We don't know conversations he had outside the military chain of command when he's chairman of the, the Joint Chiefs, when he talked to the Chinese, when he talked to Nancy Pelosi. We have to investigate all that. If you haven't done anything, you shouldn't worry.

KARL: Well they’re worried because, because Trump and you were talking about retribution.

BANNON: It's not retribution at all. First off,

KARL: Those were his words, not my words, ‘I am your retribution’

BANNON: And what he says by retribution, he said, like he said last night on the debate stage, his retribution is a very successful, more successful second term. What we're saying is we want justice. We want to have full investigations, and then if criminal charges come up, then criminal charges come up.

KARL: I mean, you made a promise on your shows, you said that the Attorney General will be in prison.

BANNON: 100%

KARL: So you're not just talking about investigations. Is Bill Barr on the retribution list?

BANNON: I think Bill Barr has to be investigated, not retribution. You keep talking retribution, no–

KARL: Because Trump says retribution, you said retribution

BANNON: It’s justice, it’s justice

KARL: So Bill Barr needs to be investigated. Bill Barr, Bill Barr needs to go prison with Merrick Garland?

BANNON: I didn't say that. I didn't say that. We have to see. I'm not gonna prejudge somebody. We have to see-

KARL: So Bill Barr could be going to prison? As part of retribution –

BANNON: That’s not retribution. It's justice.

KARL VOICEOVER: Just days after the 2020 election – twitter permanently suspendedBannon’s podcast – the episode also yanked from YouTube – after he seemed to imply that Dr. Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray should be beheaded –

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

THE WAR ROOM (NOV. 5, 2020) BANNON: I'd actually like to go back to the old times of Tudor, England. I'd put the heads on pikes, right? I'd put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats: either get with the program or you're gone.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BANNON: A couple of days before, I was talking about the execution of Thomas Moore when metaphorically they put it on the, on the pike. That is a metaphor. In this town, Jonathan, and it's beneath you to bring it up. In this, It's–

KARL: Not beneath me to bring this up.

BANNON: In this town, in this town--

KARL: Let me just say something–

BANNON: In this town, a thousand times a day, people go. We got to put the heads on pike. We have to put his head on a pike. It was a metaphor.

KARL: You're saying at a time when Anthony Fauci and his family are facing death threats, when Christopher Wray and FBI agents all the way down are facing death threats, and you're going out and talking about putting their heads on pikes.

BANNON: A total metaphor. Anybody understands that. That's, that's your overreach, by the way. They banned us, I think, on Twitter. They banned us on Facebook for that. And hey, guess what? The show got even bigger. So not that we care. And I'm not backing off my–

KARL: Are you concerned about those death threats though?

BANNON: That's not a -- what do you mean death threats.

KARL: I mean the fact that.

BANNON: You think I don't get death threats? Do you think I don't get death threats and have security all the time? That comes when you play at the highest levels. It just comes.

KARL (VOICEOVER): Bannon – who served as CEO of Trump’s 2016 campaign – is adamant that come November – Trump will win.

BANNON: Right now, he's going to win by a landslide. It's going to be 340, 350.

KARL: Okay, so this will be easy. Will you appeal right now, message to all of Trump supporters to respect the results.

BANNON: Are you going to pull this again?

KARL: Win or lose and and and to vow there will be no violence?

BANNON: Have you, have you asked a Democrat this question. Yes or no? The answer is no. Have you asked a Democrat, have you?

KARL: I mean, I haven't seen Democrats storm the Capitol to try to stop an election.

BANNON:Will you stop. Have you heard Jamie Raskin, what Jamie Raskin saying about January 6th that he would not– So the court ruled–

KARL: I have no problem asking Democrats, if they're going to respect the election --

BANNON: Then why don't you do it?

KARL: I have no problem doing that.

BANNON: The only reason you're going to have, we put a pitchfork to your back and say why don't you ask Democrats, ask some Democrats–

KARL: Okay, but but but–

BANNON: Here's the bottom line at when this is adjudicated and reviewed, if they are certifiable, chain of custody, ballots and votes from American citizens, then, hey, whatever that outcome is, is totally fair. Until the time that we get that, all bets are off.

KARL: And I'm talking about violence. Will you say no matter what, no violence?

BANNON: What violence? Who talks about violence?

KARL: Who talks about violence? Well, let's just look at some of your language. Your language. You said –

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BANNON (AUGUST 2023): There is no coming together. Just like in the Revolution and the Civil War. One side is going to win and one side is going to lose.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BANNON Yeah. How’s that violence?

KARL: You said, just like the Revolution and the Civil War you're– that was war!

BANNON: No no no but you’re talking about, you're talking about the two great historical moments in our history

KARL: Which include a lot of bloodshed and violence

BANNON You're talking about. You're talking about – nobody could derive that we’re calling for violence

KARL: Ok how about this –

BANNON We're winning at the ballot box. You know why? Over 50% of the American people right now, including 80% of Republicans believe the 2020 election was illegitimate, that Joe Biden's illegitimate because of problems with the 2020 election. Okay,

KARL: Well they believe it because a lot of people have lied about it. Quite frankly. You also said–

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BANNON (JUNE 15): It's very simple: victory or death!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BANNON: Victory or death. I did Sidney or Scipio. Hang on. Scipio Africanus and Nelson Travis at the Alamo. It's a famous saying for when you want. People say, hey, if we got to win, you got to put ultimate effort. Do you know why we're winning now? Do you see why we're winning? Because people are inspired by that. They're volunteering hundreds of thousands an army of the awakened. That's what Biden's going to meet um come October and November, when voting starts.

KARL: Well, I saw an army of protesters attack the Capitol on January 6th, 2021 so it's not--

KARL (VOICEOVER): The day before a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on January 6th, bannon told his podcast listeners –

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BANNON (JAN. 5, 2020): All Hell is going to break loose tomorrow

(END VIDEO CLIP)KARL (VOICEOVER): For weeks he had been predicting a revolution –(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BANNON (JAN. 5, 2020): It’s all converging, and now we’re on the point of attack, right, the point of attack tomorrow And all I can say is: Strap in. The War Room, a posse, You have made this happen, and tomorrow it’s game day.

(END VIDEO CLIP)KARL: You spoke to Donald Trump on the morning of January 6th. What, what did you talk about?

BANNON: I don't remember, but it was something I'm sure the normal course of business remember, let's go back to January 6th. Of what you guys, I'm sure your’re–

KARL: Normal course of business.

BANNON: No, no, I'm sure you're going to cut. I'm sure you're going to cut it to where I said all hell's going to break loose. Look what it says. The predicate that day, what was supposed to happen, what was supposed to happen is those states were going to have, I think 12 hours. There were 7, 6 states, two hours per state, seven states, 14 hours per house. To debate the actual receipts

KARL (VOICEOVER): Trump rarely dives into the specifics of what his second term may look like – but Bannon does – pointing to the work of trump allies like project 2025 of the heritage foundation – which outlines a plan for replacing career civil servants with trump loyalists throughout the government.

KARL: If Trump wins.

BANNON: When.

KARL: What does it look like? How is this different from the last?

BANNON: President Trump hasn't signed off on these, but look here's what's going to happen. I believe, three verticals. First vertical is seal the border in the mass deportations. The second vertical is about the finances. Trump's going to have to deal with a budget of $2 trillion of deficits. He's going to have to look at the getting the tax cuts back. And the third is to stop these endless forever wars. In Ukraine, in Israel and around the South China Sea and Taiwan. That's the program of what he's going to drive to say we have to accomplish this. So I think a whole big part of project 2025 is actually going into the apparatus, the, the post constitutional leviathan and start, start to take apart the administrative, administrative state, brick by brick.

KARL: No, I understand that.

BANNON: Jonathan, I have 900 pages right here of just this is just Project 2025. Yeah. This is just this is just the, this is just Heritage. You've got the other.

KARL: Because you would say that the deep state had thwarted Trump over and over again in the first time.

BANNON: 100 percent

KARL (VOICEOVER): When I interviewed Bannon back in 2018 he predicted “an astounding victory” for Republicans – saying Trump would “run the tables in the house” – but Democrats picked up 40 seats. and in 2022 he said Republicans predicted a “massive blowout” for Republicans – instead they lost most of the competitive races across the country

BANNON: 2022 did not come out anywhere near what we thought–

KARL: I mean, all your guys lost. I mean, you had, you know, people like Kari Lake and Masters Mastriano these–

BANNON: Can I say something, let me make sure ABC News understands this. Okay, this is a populist, nationalist revolution. It's a process, we're not going to win every election.

KARL: So you may not lose, so you may not win in November?

BANNON: I happen to think if you look at the numbers today in particular,

KARL: Well sure if you look at the numbers today I would, I would–

BANNON: Hang on, hang on. Not just that. You look at the fiasco, we have to do two things, just real briefly. We have two tracks that have to go down, right? One is for the country. This national security crisis we have with the commander in chief that's clearly not up to the job, and a constitutional crisis are gonna come on the 25th amendment for that, that is something that has to go down this track. They also have a political situation over there. They're gonna try to change Biden out. KARL: Are you worried the Democrats will replace Biden with somebody a little bit harder to beat?

BANNON: I was not a fan of doing this debate at this time, because I said, you're giving them a free option. President Trump should debate who the Democratic Party nominee is, not a guy named Joe Biden. If it's Biden, do it, if it's Gretchen Whitmer, do it. If it's Gavin Newsom, Michelle Obama, you pick it. The Democrats should pick it. That's their choice. But President Trump, I believe, my belief, is the incentive to show that he did it for the country to show– because he took all the CNN rules of which I thought were crazy. He took the cut mic. He took the no audience.

KARL: The rules may have helped him–

BANNON: They took the, took the two breaks. Let's say this. He, he performed magnificently, but that was for the country. Now as they try to change, first of all, he should never get on a debate stage with Joe Biden again. Been there, done that. but he won't be around. As they try to, my point is, we have a 100 percent certainty we could beat Biden and beat him big and take the Senate and pick up seats in the house

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, FORMER DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: There is no specific treatments for the Ebola virus, so we are giving her the best possible care on a symptomatic and systematic basis.

There must be some setbacks. I mean, let’s face it, this is unchartered waters.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JONATHAN KARL, ABC “THIS WEEK” CO-ANCHOR: Dr. Anthony Fauci served as a director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for nearly four decades before he stepped down at the end of 2022. He’s worked with seven presidents and steered the U.S. response to countless crisis from HIV to Ebola and, of course, COVID. He’s out with a new bestselling memoir entitled “On Call: A Doctor’s Journey in Public Service."

Dr. Fauci, thank you for being here with us.

Before we get to the book, I have to ask you about all this talk about -- about Biden’s health. You worked with seven presidents. You know what the job entails. Why would someone in their 80s want to do another four years in this?

FAUCI: I think it’s really a very individual thing, Jon. I’m 83, I’m going to be 84.

KARL: But you’re not running for president.

FAUCI: I’m not running for president.

You know, I think it’s just an individual choice and you really can’t generalize. You have to take each individual person, you know, how they feel what they feel they can do. You know, what their passion is, what their energy is. Those are the kind of thing.

KARL: Were you surprised? I mean, you worked with him. You worked closely with him --

FAUCI: Yeah.

KARL: -- until you stepped down at the end of -- about a year and a half ago. Were you surprised in what you saw in that debate?

FAUCI: Well, you know, I don’t want to comment on anything that would have any political implication. You've known me over many years. But the one thing I can say and feel comfortable about is I have dealt with President Biden, and in my dealings with him, it’s been really very positive. He asked probing questions, he’s right on point on things. So, my personal experience has been quite positive with him.

KARL: One of the more, frankly, infuriating things that I saw as a journalist covering COVID was the way you became this lighting rod and you were vilified by conspiracy theorists and by the far right. You vividly described in your book the scene when you opened up a very threatening letter and had white powder fall out in your desk which fortunately turned out not be anthrax or anything else, but could have been.

You heard what Bannon said. I mean, you know, Bannon who talked about essentially beheading you and Christopher Wray, and he said, oh, it’s just a figure of speech, figure of speech.

FAUCI: Yeah.

KARL: But that stuff matters.

FAUCI: Yeah, that’s nonsense figure of speech. Words matter, and he thinks it’s figure of speech. And then you have maybe one of out 500 out there who’s a wacko, who doesn’t think it’s a figure of speech, and thinks it’s a mandate to go ahead and do something.

And so, these people that say they can say anything they want but it’s a figure of speech, don’t buy that. That’s nonsense. Words matter.

KARL: And you still face threats, even at (INAUDIBLE).

(CROSSTALK)

FAUCI: I do. Yeah.

I mean, every time someone gets up and says something outlandish. I mean, we had that hearing the other -- about a week, two weeks ago, and Marjorie Taylor Greene get up --

KARL: Marjorie Taylor Greene wants to put you in prison. What was going on?

FAUCI: I don’t know. I mean, that’s bizarre, and that bizarreness leads to other crazies threatening and saying things that are also inappropriate.

KARL: I want to ask you. You know, you -- the social media company, you talked in your book about the dangers of misinformation and Lord knows there was a lot of -- still is, a lot of misinformation about COVID and about vaccines. Do you agree looking back, it wasn’t your call, obviously, but the social media companies censoring some of that, taking it down, was that a right thing to do or did it really only further fuel the conspiracies?

FAUCI: Yeah, I mean, I think we always have to be very careful about First Amendment issues and you notice a lot of court cases about that right now. I think the best way to counter false information, mis- and disinformation is to flood the system with correct data and evidence-based information.

The only trouble is that people that flood the system with disinformation seemed to be very energetic about it, almost as if they don’t have a day job and do only that.

KARL: Well, and you -- you described very vividly the scene inside Trump White House. Trump really seemed to like you most of the time.

FAUCI: Yeah.

KARL: But then would get very angry at you. I want to just very briefly describe what to me is one of the most bizarre scenes. You’re in literally in the Situation Room working on the response to COVID. What Peter Navarro, who is a trade advisor, comes in and says what?

FAUCI: He says this paper show that hydroxychloroquine works. You have blood on your hands. It works and you’re telling people not to use it. He just walks into the Situation Room like uninvited.

KARL: He is a doctor, a PhD in economics.

FAUCI: Yeah.

KARL: I mean, what, that’s inside -- disinformation inside the White House.

FAUCI: Yeah.

KARL: By the way, and hydroxychloroquine -- there’s been time to look, there was never any evidence.

FAUCI: No, there’s never any evidence that it works.

KARL: Still to this day.

FAUCI: And it can harm you. In fact, there’s some indication that it does. It was really -- in fact, it shocked Vice President Pence. He was sort of like, Peter, what are you -- what are you doing here? You know, Marc Short looked at him like he was crazy. It was a very scene.

KARL: You also write that some people close to you, including your wife, suggested you should consider resigning --

FAUCI: Yeah.

KARL: -- with some of the craziness.

Why did you never consider doing that?

FAUCI: You know, Jon, I just felt that we have to have somebody there who is actually getting the correct information to the American public. I have felt and still do a very strong responsibility to the American public, not to any administration or any person, but to the American public. And I was afraid that despite the pressures and all the somewhat unusual things that were going on, if I did walk away from it, there would be little opportunity to get the correct, potentially life-saving information to the American public.

KARL: Well, it was a good thing you didn’t.

I want to ask you, finally, before you go, you -- this is not in your book. It’s something that came up later about the six-foot rule that social distancing --

FAUCI: Right.

KARL: -- which you said sort of just appeared. So, was social distancing just kind of like a made up thing?

FAUCI: No, again, it came from the CDC.

KARL: Yeah.

FAUCI: And the reason they said six-foot was based on an assumption that the virus has spread through droplets.

KARL: Yeah.

FAUCI: And there’s evidence that droplets that are heavy will fall to the ground before it gets to six feet.

As it turns out, in reality, that was not the case because a lot of the spread by aerosol, which means it lingers up there and the six-foot --

KARL: Won’t protect you.

FAUCI: -- rule won’t protect you.

KARL: So, that should have been longer, wider?

FAUCI: Well, see, that’s it. What the six-foot rule, you know, it’s always irrelevant. What you need to do is have good ventilation and mask wearing. So, that’s what the knowledge that we were dealing with something that was spread by aerosol. That completely just discredited this idea about droplets falling in front of you before six feet.

KARL: All right. Dr. Anthony Fauci, we are out of time and the book “On Call”, excellent read. Thank you very much. Appreciate your time.

FAUCI: Good to be with you. Thanks a lot, Jon.

KARL: All right. We’ll be right back.