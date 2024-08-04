'This Week' Transcript 8-4-24: Rep. Byron Donalds, Jon Finer & Almar Latour

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, August 4, 2024 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

JOHN KIRBY, WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL SECURITY COMMUNICATIONS ADVISER: We’ve heard the Supreme Leader loud and clear, that he intends to avenge this killing of – of a Hamas leader in Tehran, and that they want to conduct another attack on Israel. We – we can’t just assume that we aren’t also potentially going to be victims of that kind of an attack. So, we’ve got to make sure we’ve got the right resources and capabilities in the region.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC "THIS WEEK" CO-ANCHOR: The U.S. is preparing for a possible retaliation. We’re joined now by the White House deputy national security adviser, Jon Finer.

Jon, thank you for joining us this morning.

We saw that announcement from Secretary Austin. Several moves, aircraft carriers, destroyers, missile defense systems, all to prepare for a possible Iranian attack.

What do we expect from Iran? How worried are you about escalation?

JON FINER, WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: Well, George, I won’t lay out what I expect Iran to do because I don’t think we want to show our hand in that way. But I will tell you, we are preparing for every possibility, just as we did in advance of April 13th when Iran attacked Israel and the United States and a coalition of our partners and allies worked with Israel to defeat that attack.

In the current moment, as you just said, the Pentagon is moving significant assets to the region, to prepare for what may be another need to defend Israel from an attack, while simultaneously we are working very hard to deescalate this situation diplomatically because we do not believe that a regional war is in anyone’s interest in the current moment. And that is something that we’ve been trying to avoid since October 7th.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Yes, I wanted to get into that because you mentioned the April 13th attack and both – that there was preparation for April 13th but also a fair amount of back-channel – back-channel talks signaling to each side about how to contain the escalation.

Has there been contacts with Iran about that this time?

FINER: Well, again, part of what makes back-channel messages and conversations effective is that they need to stay private. And so I won’t speak to the details of the diplomatic activity that is underway, other than to say, in close coordination and conjunction with our Israeli allies and other partners now in the region, we are doing everything possible to make sure that this situation does not boil over, even in the context of providing significant assets, U.S. assets, and the help of other countries to defend Israel should the need arise again.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Israel also targeted a Hezbollah commander this week. Has that set back the ceasefire negotiations?

FINER: Well, look, we’ve been quite clear, both publicly and private – President Biden has been on the record about this a number of times, and also privately to the Israelis and to other partners in the region, that we think this ceasefire and hostage deal has to take place as soon as possible. This would be the best outcome, we believe, for Israel's security, certainly for the hostages themselves who have been through an unimaginable ordeal. But also certainly for the Palestinians living in Gaza and for the wider region to just turn the temperature down on this entire situation and create the possibility for a more peaceful future and improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza. That remains job one for us, right alongside the work that we’re doing to defend Israel from a potential outside attack.

Part of why we think this is so urgent is because in a context like this in which there are hostilities taking place throughout the region, there is always some outside factor that can intervene and interfere and make these negotiations harder. And so we want this deal to take place as soon as possible before that happens again.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let’s turn to the prisoner swap with Russia this week. What can you tell us about the condition of the freed Americans?

FINER: Well, I won’t speak to their private health information or anything like that. What I will say is, we had the privilege to speak to and listen to the president speak to the Americans right after they were released, when they were still sitting on the tarmac in Turkey. And the president and their families were gathered in the Oval Office and they showed just extraordinary strengths. They were overwhelmingly happy, as were the family members who were sitting with the president. It was quite a moving scene.

We were also able, as I think you know, along with the president and the vice president, to welcome them back to U.S. soil at Andrews Air Base that same night. And what we saw, frankly, was a scene you don’t often get to witness when you do national security and foreign policy work, which was just a lot of happiness and joy.

And, you know, these people now are spending time with their families, doing what is required to recover from the ordeal that they’ve been through. And I'll leave it to them to characterize how they’re doing when they’re ready.

STEPHANOPOULOS: We all saw that happiness, no question about that. But several Republicans on Capitol Hill have criticized the swap, saying that trading innocent Americans for Russian criminals sets a bad precedent.

What’s your response?

FINER: Well, look, we’ve heard those criticisms. The president himself has said that these are extremely difficult decisions for a head of state to make. And, by the way, President Biden wasn’t the only head of state that made this difficult decision. He singled out the chancellor of Germany, who made a very difficult decision on behalf of the German people as well. And there were four other countries that were involved in making what happened last week possible. And we expressed an enormous degree of gratitude. The president called them all, actually, in the aftermath of this exchange.

Our view is, there are countries around the world that wish to do us harm. And some of the ways in which they try to do us harm is by catching American citizens up in what can be a geopolitical or other disputes. We do not think that it is responsible or the right thing to do for American interests to leave those people in harm’s way. And so the president, from the moment he took office, has prioritized getting Americans who were in captivity when we came here out, and those who have been taken since trying to free them as well. He makes no apologies for doing that. He understands the tradeoffs involved. And if you saw the scenes I think that we saw last week when these families were reunited, you would see on a personal level how important this and how much responsibility the president feels to all Americans, but particularly those who are in such difficult situations.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Jon Finer, thanks for your time this morning.

FINER: Thank you.