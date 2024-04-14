White House touts 'extraordinary success' against Iran's Israel attack but doesn't want 'wider' war

"We'll know a little bit more in coming days," John Kirby said.

White House spokesperson John Kirby on Sunday praised the "extraordinary success" of Israel's defense against a massive drone and missile attack unleashed by Iran on Saturday night but said that the U.S. does not want to see further escalation between the two nations or a broadening battle in the Middle East.

Kirby told ABC News "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos that the capabilities exhibited on Saturday underscored the "unprecedented sense of resolve and determination and military capability" by the U.S., Israel and other allies.

Still, he conceded that more will only be known about how the conflict between Israel and Iran progresses "in the coming days."

"The president has been very clear, publicly so: We don't seek a war with Iran," Kirby said. "We don't seek an escalated tensions in the region. We don't seek a wider conflict. And everything he's been doing, literally since the seventh of October [when a Hamas terror attack started Israel's war in Gaza], has been designed to that outcome."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.