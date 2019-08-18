White House trade adviser: 'We're going to have a strong economy through 2020'

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the U.S. economy will be strong through 2020 and that the Federal Reserve will be lowering interest rates in an interview with "This Week" on Sunday.

Speaking to co-anchor Martha Raddatz, he also pushed back against reports of an inverted yield curve, where the yield on long term bonds dips below the yield on short term bonds, and repeated his claim that the curve is flat.

"It is flat, not for bad reasons, but for good reasons," he said. "We have the strongest economy in the world. Money is coming here for our stock market. It's also coming here to chase yield in our bond market."

The Dow dropped 800 points on Wednesday, the worst day for the stock market this year, after concerning indicators from Germany and China. News of an inverted yield curve sparked fears of a recession.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also fell on Wednesday, and the markets closed flat on Thursday, retaining most of the losses.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Trump administration announced that it would delay a 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports until Dec.15. The tariffs were originally set to go into effect on Sept. 1.

While some goods were removed from the list of goods subject to tariffs, cellphones, toys and other products will still be impacted.

"One of the things the president does beautifully is engage with the business community, labor leaders and everybody in between," Navarro said on "This Week" about the tariff delay, adding that business leaders told the president they would not have enough time to "shift the burden back to China" on goods for the holiday season.

Trump, Navarro and other administration figures have insisted that China would be hurt the most by the tariffs. “To date, China has borne virtually the entire burden of the tariffs, and frankly we're surprised at how aggressively they've been willing to bear that burden,” Navarro said Friday on CNN.

However, economists have said that American consumers would be paying instead of China, with an additional 10% cost added to the original price of many items when tariffs go into effect.